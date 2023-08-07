Late president mourned

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Hermes, at steam trials on the Cornish coast, flies an American flag at half-mast to mark the recent death of US president Warren G. Harding. — Otago Witness, 9.10.1923

NEW YORK, August 5: While the funeral train bearing President Harding’s body was crossing the halfway mark on its transcontinental journey, in every church of every creed throughout the country special mourning services were held, particularly by the Baptist denomination, of which Mr Harding was a member.

All the preachers stressed the late President’s kindness and his devotion to a task of unparalleled difficulty. All deplored the relentless regimen under which a President must labour. One preacher characterised President Harding as a martyr who was assassinated by a 24-hour working day. In the churches everywhere the hymns "Lead Kindly Light" and “Abide With Me," of which President Harding was specially fond, were played. At Cheyenne a remarkable tribute was paid to President Harding. As the funeral train stopped in the city during a violent electrical storm the mute and barehead citizens stood for half an hour at reverent attention unmindful of the rumbling of the thunder, the flashing of the lightning, and the torrential rain.



St Clair rescuer awarded

Towards the close of the Boys’ High School diamond jubilee celebrations, the chairman (Dr G.L. Thompson) called on Mr A. Juriss, representative of the Royal Humane Society, to introduce Cadet Robert Francis Duckworth, an old boy of the school, for the presentation of the Royal Humane Society’s medal. Master Duckworth had saved a man from drowning at St Clair last year. Sir Francis Bell said it was an action to be proud of, to be the winner of the "Victoria Cross of civil life." “We are all proud of you, Duckworth," said Sir Francis, “proud of you because you have played the game for us." Sir Francis then pinned the medal to the recipient's breast. Those present rose in a body and cheered the recipient, the boys giving the school haka with great gusto. The demonstration terminated with the singing of “For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow."



Phone service improvements

The Fletcher Construction Company expects to finish the construction of the automatic telephone exchange building in Dowling street in about six weeks’ time, but it will be some time after that before the necessary machinery can be installed by the Telegraph Department. The Department is awaiting its arrival. The builders are now putting in a shaft from the exchange to Dowling Street, and the wires will be led down the shaft and carried underground to the various parts of the city. Once the exchange in Dowling Street has been completed, it will be possible to bring in the Roslyn automatic system, which is already finished. Under the automatic system the wires will be carried underground, and the present overhead wires will therefore be dismantled.



Flood-blighted houses

A special meeting of the Otago Harbour Board will be held this afternoon to consider a report by Mr G. Simpson, the board’s valuer, in respect to Mrs M.A.B. Hatton’s properly ‘Laurel Bank’. The row of houses belonging to Mrs Hatton, situated on the bank of the Leith below Forth street, were condemned by the City Council, following on from the recent floods, and consideration has now to be given to the Harbour Board leasehold on which the houses were built. It is understood that Mrs Hatton will receive very sympathetic treatment from the board.

