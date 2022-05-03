Leopold laid to rest

— Otago Witness, 20.6.1922

London, May 1 (received May 2): The King and Queen, their sons, Princess Beatrice and the Queen of Spain, together with other Royalties, attended Prince Leopold Mountbatten’s military funeral in St George’s Chapel at Windsor. The body was laid in the vault in which King Edward was buried.

Veteran journalist from Oamaru

Journalists are of migratory instincts (says the Wellington Dominion), and to ascertain the whereabouts of the oldest Wellington-born member of the profession still in harness it would be necessary to sift the world. But it is extremely probable that he passed through Wellington recently in the person of Mr James Mitchell.

Slightly over 70 years of age, Mr Mitchell is still at work on the staff of the Oamaru Mail, and recently got out an edition single-handed. Mr Mitchell was a Wellington pressman when the ships rode at anchor where now the steel-frame buildings rear their heads, yet it is only a year or two since he relinquished the active part he took in the public affairs of the southern town with which he chose to identify himself. He has gone to Auckland, which he has not visited for 50 years, on a long-delayed vacation.

Umbrage at lack of results

To the editor: On Saturday afternoon last the Otago Motor Club held a climb on Signal Hill. Each competitor was given two starts, and the results were to be worked out on a formula, the size of the engine, the total weight of rider and machine, and the competitors’ time being taken into consideration.

As the two first-named items were available before the climb took place the results should have been available within a few minutes of the completion of the event.

This is Tuesday evening, and so far I have not seen the result of the competition in any of the daily papers, nor have I been able to find out who won the| different events.

What is the matter with the Otago Motor Club officials when the results are not published, even after three days have elapsed?

I can quite understood that in a reliability test the results be delayed until various check sheets to hand, but where the figures are available on the spot and require only calculation, surely it is reasonable to expect the results to be published in Monday’s Daily Times. — I am, etc, ‘A competitor’

Mixed bags for shooters

As most of the sportsmen who went out shooting at the beginning of the season have not yet returned to town, it is difficult to learn anything definite as to what sport is offering in the country. One or two small parties who visited the neighbourhood of Outram report poor bags, but another party of four, who shot over Mathieson’s swamp, secured a bag of about 40 ducks and several swans. The Clutha Free Press reports that the opening of the season was marked by extremely fine weather, and as a consequence ducks were flying high, even in the early morning. Some fairly good bags were secured — viz, Messrs S. Purvis and R. White (Hillend) 10 and eight respectively on the Puerua River; Mr A. Buchanan and party eight ducks and three hares; Mr Stiven (Mosgiel) and party four ducks on the Puerua; Messrs Keen and Fletcher a good bag; Mr Jas. Smith, of Barnego, and his son shooting on the Kaitangata Lake secured the full complement — namely 25 birds each — a total of 54 for the two guns. The ducks are reported as plentiful.

— ODT, 3.5.1922