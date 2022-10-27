Loves nail a building contract

Houses at Otira, being built by Love Bros, of Port Chalmers. — Otago Witness, 10.10.1922

Harbour dredges flat out

Messrs Love Bros, of Port Chalmers, are carrying out a £40,000 building contract at Otira. This firm has secured a further contract with the Government in the same locality for the construction of refreshment rooms and staff accommodation, the price being over £8000.

During the month of September dredge 222 lifted three loads, equal to 2499 cubic yards, from Victoria Channel between piles 20 and 21, 11 loads, equal to 9163 cubic yards, from Victoria Wharf berths, and one load from Vulcan’s dumping pit, making 16 loads or 12,495 cubic yards. Of this material 9163 cubic yards were deposited at the Vulcan, 1666 cubic yards at the Kaik, and 1666 cubic yards were dumped outside the Heads. The dredge steamed a distance of 188 miles, and consumed 104 tons of coal. On the 13th of this month a spare bottom tumbler and bushes were fitted, the one in use having failed while dredging the stony ground at Victoria wharf. Dredge Vulcan during the month pumped 9163 cubic yards of dredged spoil into the Leith estuary.

Seeking the Chalmers seat

None of the electors whom Mr Stephens addressed at Port Chalmers last night evinced any curiosity to learn by what method the selection of a candidate in the interests of the Labour Party for the Chalmers seat was arrived at. The question is one of interest only to the members of the Labour Party, and is mentioned by us simply because Mr Stephens stated that it was in response to many requests that he was a candidate for the constituency. The Labour Party has an iron rule respecting the manner in which its candidates are selected, but it is fairly obvious that this rule did not operate in Mr Stephens’s case. As he is an endorsed candidate it may be assumed that Mr Stephens has committed himself to the objective and the platform of the Labour Party.

Ten bob or a day

The only business before Mr J.R. Bartholomew SM in the City Police Court yesterday morning was a charge of drunkenness against a first offender. The man was fined 10 shillings with the alternative of 24 hours’ imprisonment.

Train makes refreshment stop

One or two remarkable instances of strange places in which birds will build their nests and rear their young are told by Mr Johannes Anderson. One relates to the guard’s van of a train running to and from Ashburton. A sparrow constructed its dwelling on a ledge in a corner, laid its eggs, and sat there day by day, making the journey to and fro daily. After the young had been hatched a day or two the parent bird left the youngsters to take the train journey by themselves.

Roxburgh shop burnt out

A serious fire occurred at Roxburgh during the early hours of Wednesday morning, when the shop of Mr W. Mercer, grocer, was entirely gutted. The fire broke out at the back of the shop, and had a good hold before it was discovered. Fortunately, there was a good supply of water, and those in charge of the brigade were able to subdue the flames before any damage was done to the adjoining buildings. Mr Mercer is a heavy loser. The shop belongs to Mr W. Fairbairn, and is constructed of brick. — ODT, 27.10.1922