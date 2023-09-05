Mining town buries its dead

A lorry carries coffins of victims of the Bellbird colliery disaster at Cessnock, New South Wales. — Otago Witness, 18.9.1923

Fully 20,000 people attended the funeral of the Bellbird victims.

All the schools and business places in the district were closed, the latter being draped in mourning. The bodies were collected by hearses at the various homes and taken to the Memorial Hall, where a service was held, after which two motor lorries conveyed the coffins to the cemetery.

The scene was the most pitiful ever witnessed locally. The entire route to the cemetery, a distance of two miles, was thronged. An explosion occurred in the mine today, dislodging some of the seals, which later were reinforced. The men had to work in relays owing to the fumes which oozed out. Further explosions are possible.



A terrible visitation

As the details accumulate, the magnitude of the catastrophe which has overtaken Japan assumes appalling proportions. It is the greatest disaster in the history of the country and that means much in the case of a land which has experienced many a terrible visitation in the past. It will be long, no doubt, before the toll of this great earthquake, or series of earthquakes, can be accurately assessed.

The wide range of the disaster has entailed destruction upon an unprecedented scale. The estimate of the loss of life, quite conjectural though it must be at the present time, runs to figures that almost stagger the imagination. Upon great cities like Tokio and Yokohama the blow has fallen with frightful severity. Yokohama, according to one of the correspondents, is practically destroyed. Tokio, according to another, is in ruins. Inevitably, over the area of the earthquake, fire has added immeasurably to the terrors of the scene. Unfortunately the blow has descended upon one of the most densely populated districts of Japan. The Japanese, of all peoples upon the earth, should be inured to seismic disturbances, for Tokio and Yokohama have the reputation of experiencing some fifty earthquake shocks a year on average.

If modern developments in Japan have led to a little more efficiency in the matter of fire-fighting appliances and organisation, manifestly human effort could be of little avail in the face of the mighty forces of destruction let loose by the latest upheaval. It is painful to reflect, upon the consequences that must accompany the disaster and swell the loss of life. The most pressing of these must be the shortage of food supplies. It is difficult to see how famine can be averted, while the danger of a devastating epidemic is probably serious. While American and British aid is being rendered in such degree as is possible, it is unfortunate that Japan is so far removed from sources — save China — that it must be difficult for effective assistance to be rendered in order that the dire needs of the great masses of people in the devastated area may be met. A self-reliant nation, the Japanese will have the sympathy of the world at large in the disaster which has befallen their country.

— editorial



Much to be thankful for

Lovely, Spring weather in Dunedin, redolent of peace, perfect peace. The shadow of war over Europe; and as regards Japan —is there a Japan left? Yet, while not selfishly ignoring outside tragedy, let us concentrate our thoughts for, say, five silent, sacred, soulful minutes on that predominant fact of the gracious Spring weather. Let us dwell on it lovingly, thankfully, penitently.

— by ‘Wayfarer’

— ODT, 5.9.1923 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)