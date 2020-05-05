The Mayor of Wanganui, C. E. Mackay, gives an address of welcome to Edward, Prince of Wales. — Otago Witness, 18.5.20.

At the Kurawao School last Friday evening a farewell social was given to Mr James Begg, who, after residing in the district for about 35 years, has disposed of his interests. The school was well filled with old friends, late employees, and wellwishers.

The Chairman, Mr J. M. Youngson, intimated that while Mr Begg was still their representative on the council, the time was opportune to acknowledge what he had done for the general advancement of the district. In speaking of ‘‘Dunvegan’’, Mr Begg’s residence, the chairman extended a hearty welcome to its new occupier, Mr Pearce, but went on to give expression to the loss the district would suffer through the departure of Mr Begg. Turning to Mr Begg, the chairman then presented him with a case of silver-mounted pipes and a silver-mounted tobacco pouch, as a slight acknowledgment of what he had done for the district, and on behalf of Mrs Begg, with a manicure set. Mr Donald Stewart, who had been in Mr Begg’s service for upwards of 35 years, added his tribute to Mr Begg’s good qualities. Messrs T. F.Livingstone and J. R. Garden also spoke highly of the many services which Mr Begg had rendered the district. Mr Begg, in replying on behalf of himself and Mrs Begg, who was unable to be present, said his lengthy residence in the district had been marked by many pleasant experiences. During the evening Miss Gillespie danced a Highland fling and a sword dance, and Mr T. F. Livingstone recited.

War’s aftermath

The United Press London correspondent says that the League of Nations supporters are preparing for a fight to a finish either to dissolve the allied Supreme Council or to curtail the powers of the allied Premiers — Mr Lloyd George, Signor Nitti, and M. Millerand. Viscount Grey, Lord Robert Cecil, Viscount Bryce, and Mr J. R. Clynes contend that the triumvirate is usurping the League’s powers, and a clash is believed to be inevitable. The absence of President Wilson or his representative from the League’s councils is declared to be working an irreparable injury to the League’s power.

Prince’s visit

At one of the ceremonies an enthusiastic loyalist threw a flag at the Prince, and the stick to which it was attatched hit Admiral Halsey on the head and knocked his hat off. The Prince laughed heartily as the gallant admiral groped for his hat. In the early dawn as the Royal train was speeding along past a lonely bush house a woman, aroused from sleep, rushed out in slipperless feet and clad only in her nightdress, to wave her welcome to the passing Prince. As the train steamed out of Palmerston North a yellow painted motor car, beflagged and carrying a large family, was seen careering along the main road, keeping level with the train, now getting ahead of it and anon being delayed at a crossing. By the time the train had entered the Manawatu Gorge the car was still racing level with it, and the women and children in it were waving their flags cheerily. Everyone who knew the road thought that this would be the last that would be seen of the yellow car, but no sooner had the train emerged from the first tunnel than the car was seen to be still racing along level with the train, its flags still fluttering in the breeze. — ODT, 5.5.20.