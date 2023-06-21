Now known as the All Whites

New Zealand-Australia football test at Sydney on June 16, 1923. Ex Dunedin (Northern) player George Campbell gets one past Australia goalie Cartwright to open the score. — Otago Witness, 10.7.23

The New Zealanders achieved victory in the second test played at Sydney last Saturday. The cable gives few details of the play, apart from the fact that George Campbell scored all three goals. Campbell first played here with the Northern Club, prior to removing to Wellington, and, knowing the genial George for a hardheaded Scotchman, I can easily imagine the determination and doggedness that would be consistent with the scoring of the goals. As leader of the team he would leave no stone unturned to bring about the desirable victory. The result of the third test to be played on June 30 at Newcastle will be eagerly looked forward to by all soccerites. Alick Gibb (Queensland), whose selection as centre half has caused adverse criticism in Queensland, will lead the Australians, and Campbell the ‘‘All Blacks.’’ — by ‘Corner Kick’

The committee reports that the success of the Ravensbourne Amenities Society is now assured. The first work taken in hand was the clearing of grass and broom from the lower part of Manuka street. Here ground to the extent of six chains has been cleared and levelled. This street has been changed from a wilderness to a garden. The next work was to complete the zig-zag in Castle street. Mr A. Williamson had previously made a start here by clearing and planting a section of the street opposite his residence. Although late in the season the committee finished the work which he had started. The committee’s intention was to plant 25 ribbonwood trees in Manuka street to further commemorate the names of the 25 men who made ‘‘the supreme sacrifice’’ in the Great War. A difficulty arose in procuring the correct number of trees, but Sir George Fenwick made a gift of eight trees for the purpose, and another six were procured from Gore. There will be no difficulty in procuring the balance, which the committee will plant this season.

A further development in connection with the Kawarau Syndicate’s scheme to hold up the water of Lake Wakatipu at the outlet, as part of a plan for the recovery of the gold in the bed of the Kawarau, is foreshadowed in an application for a license for a dam at the Branches, Upper Shotover, which has been lodged with the local mining registrar. It is understood that the syndicate intends to dam the river at a spot near Ironstone Creek, just above Muddy Creek. The gorge through which the torrent passes here closes in to a fairly narrow neck about 180 feet across, and will lend itself admirably to this ambitious undertaking. The dam will extend up as far as the Shielburn, a distance of six miles. It will thus be possible, it is considered, to hold up the stream and put to the test the sanguine claims of the early diggers that gold beyond the dreams of avarice lies hidden in the bed of the river. This new feature of the Kawarau scheme means that the operations of the syndicate will be extended considerably. Its scope will now include a new field as well as effecting the hold-up of the Shotover in its relation to the Kawarau. To work the bed of the latter was the syndicate’s original object. These latest developments will enable the search for the precious metal to be prosecuted in the bed of the Shotover as well — that is, in certain portions. — ODT, 21.6.1923

