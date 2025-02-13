Pilliwinkie wins Dunedin Cup

Start of the Dunedin Cup race at Wingatui on February 12, 1925. — Otago Witness, 17.2.1925

Voters must renew enrolment

The Dunedin Jockey Club was favoured with fine weather for the opening of its Autumn meeting, and a large attendance viewed the interesting racing provided by the card. The track was very hard, and possibly some horses, whose trainers too rigidly adhere to working their charges on the comparatively soft plough, declined to stride out on the adamantine going. All on the card went to the post for the Dunedin Cup. In a good race home Pilliwinkie came on and won cleverly by a short half length from Red Wink, who beat Limelight about the same margin. The gold cup was presented to the owner of the winner amidst a salvo of applause. Pilliwinkie was bred by Mr W.A. Nicholls, and was got by Winkle from Waterspray.

Some people persisted in labouring under the misapprehension that if they were already on the roll they did not have to register. It has been repeatedly pointed out that every person over the age of 21 years must register, whether previously on the roll or not. Such attention to details will greatly facilitate the work of the officials.

Don’t squeeze Anzac Ave width

The plan submitted by the City Engineer and approved by the City Council this week provides for a thoroughfare 75 feet wide, whereas the original scheme was for one of 99 feet. It is to be assumed that this reduction in width has been prompted by consideration of cost, and particularly by the circumstance that the construction of the highway as originally planned would render necessary the purchase of a corner of a property, upon which a large building stands, at a price which the Council is not prepared to entertain. There emerges, therefore, the question whether the necessity for "pinching" the highway at any one spot need be regarded as fatal to the original project of a really broad highway. Were the original width adhered to there would be room to allow of the central portion of the thoroughfare being grassed and planted with an avenue of trees. The idea of restricting the width should be most carefully considered, for once it is adopted in practice there can be no retrieving the step taken. The highway, being well worth making, is worth making well. The project is an important one for the city, and it is very desirable that it should be carried out in a manner that will ensure the greatest possible benefit from the improvement that is to be effected. — editorial

Bargain tour around Queenstown

The tourist traffic to Queenstown has slackened off considerably. A large number of people are still arriving nightly, but the rush is over. It is probable, too, that the epidemic of infantile paralysis is affecting travelling generally. Rink’s Taxis (Aard) brought another party through from Christchurch on Saturday evening on their "Fourteen Days’ Glorious Tour." The number (19) includes some English tourists, who are delighted with their visit to Wakatipu. On each occasion the party spent the best part of three days here, and every minute of their time was mapped out in excursions. The unique Skippers drive occupied one of the days. These conducted tours seem to have met with favour, for they have been well patronised since their inception. The round trip from Queenstown to Cromwell, Wanaka, and over the Crown Range to Arrowtown and back to Queenstown — a motor run of 120 miles for the exceedingly low sum of £1 — continues to be a surprise packet to visitors. — ODT, 13.2.1925

Compiled by Peter Dowden