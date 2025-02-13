Pilliwinkie wins Dunedin Cup

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Voters must renew enrolment
Some people persisted in labouring under the misapprehension that if they were already on the roll they did not have to register. It has been repeatedly pointed out that every person over the age of 21 years must register, whether previously on the roll or not. Such attention to details will greatly facilitate the work of the officials.
Don’t squeeze Anzac Ave width
The plan submitted by the City Engineer and approved by the City Council this week provides for a thoroughfare 75 feet wide, whereas the original scheme was for one of 99 feet. It is to be assumed that this reduction in width has been prompted by consideration of cost, and particularly by the circumstance that the construction of the highway as originally planned would render necessary the purchase of a corner of a property, upon which a large building stands, at a price which the Council is not prepared to entertain. There emerges, therefore, the question whether the necessity for "pinching" the highway at any one spot need be regarded as fatal to the original project of a really broad highway. Were the original width adhered to there would be room to allow of the central portion of the thoroughfare being grassed and planted with an avenue of trees. The idea of restricting the width should be most carefully considered, for once it is adopted in practice there can be no retrieving the step taken. The highway, being well worth making, is worth making well. The project is an important one for the city, and it is very desirable that it should be carried out in a manner that will ensure the greatest possible benefit from the improvement that is to be effected. — editorial
Bargain tour around Queenstown
The tourist traffic to Queenstown has slackened off considerably. A large number of people are still arriving nightly, but the rush is over. It is probable, too, that the epidemic of infantile paralysis is affecting travelling generally. Rink’s Taxis (Aard) brought another party through from Christchurch on Saturday evening on their "Fourteen Days’ Glorious Tour." The number (19) includes some English tourists, who are delighted with their visit to Wakatipu. On each occasion the party spent the best part of three days here, and every minute of their time was mapped out in excursions. The unique Skippers drive occupied one of the days. These conducted tours seem to have met with favour, for they have been well patronised since their inception. The round trip from Queenstown to Cromwell, Wanaka, and over the Crown Range to Arrowtown and back to Queenstown — a motor run of 120 miles for the exceedingly low sum of £1 — continues to be a surprise packet to visitors. — ODT, 13.2.1925
Compiled by Peter Dowden