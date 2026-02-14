Rain does not stop play

Bowlers in their 80th year and over gather for ‘‘elderly bowlers’ day’’ at Dunedin Bowling Club. — Otago Witness, 23.2.1926

The twelfth anniversary of the Elderly Bowlers Day took place on Saturday on the Dunedin bowling green.

The oldest player taking part in the game was Mr John Dewar, of Alexandra, who was born in October 1834 and arrived in Dunedin in 1862 by the Omer, from Melbourne.

The closest to approach Mr Dewar in point of years was Mr Thomas Moodie (Portobello), who was born in 1836. Mr Moodie has been a member of the Dunedin Bowling Club for 50 years, and filled the office of president in 1884, being elected life member in 1923.

Play started under unfavourable conditions, but the old men faced the position bravely and fully 26 rinks started to play in the rain. Some played five or six heads, others 10 to 12, whilst a number continued until they had played their full game. Under such conditions it was not thought advisable to publish the score cards.

A jazz band played appropriate music during the afternoon and the ladies of the club, as usual, looked after the refreshments and the afternoon tea.

Maintaining viscosity

To avoid, as far as possible, the objectionable effects of crankcase oil dilution, a number of precautions should be observed.

Thus, the engine should be "primed" with petrol as little as possible.

The carburettor should be properly adjusted to give a mixture according to atmospheric temperatures and intensity of operation.

Never flush the crankcase with kerosene, rather give it a flushing with light-bodied motor oil. Kerosene is a cutting medium and will remove the oil film from the bearing surfaces and, as it cannot be drained thoroughly from the sump, contamination of the new oil will take place as soon as the supply is introduced.

Another cause of dilution is switching off the engine when descending hills in gear.

The enigma of China

The condition of affairs in China constitutes an enigma which it will require all the wisdom of the most experienced diplomatists to unriddle. China herself seems annually to be convulsed by civil war. Yet a new spirit of Chinese nationality is asserting itself which demands nothing short of a China for the Chinese, including the right of the Chinese authorities to tax all aliens resident on Chinese soil.

There are to be taken into account the vast commercial interests in China of Great Britain, Japan and the United States and above all the far-reaching question of foreign concessions and that extra-territoriality which, never dormant nowadays, was acutely raised recently by Japanese action in Southern Manchuria.

But it may be generally agreed that independent action on the part of any power would be a mistake.

— editorial

Keeping vigil

Forlorn and fretting, a dark coloured, white breasted collie dog has kept watch at the Ravensbourne station for the past month, waiting the return of his master. The dog has stationed himself at the gateway on the Dunedin side of the station and there it stays in the open night and day through rain and sunshine.

It has already become something of a landmark in the district and is being daily pointed out to the travellers by train.

The dog does not make friends easily with adults, but the children play with it without fear. The children, indeed, have made quite a pet of the animal and keep it well supplied with food and water.

No cajoling, however, can get it to leave the gateway.

It evidently has not the homing instinct and is waiting patiently in the hope that its owner and master will come by some day. The dog has a collar with Port Chalmers on it, but there is no date. It is apparently a very faithful animal.

— ODT, 15.2.1926