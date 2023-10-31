Rhodes Scholar announced

Dr R.S. Aitken. — Otago Witness, 13.11.1923

Dr R.S. Aitken, of Dunedin, is the 1924 Rhodes Scholar.

Use and beauty united

Although the plantations on the Leith Waitati catchment area near Sullivan’s dam are the oldest of the City Council’s plantations, they are rather far from the city to be well known to the public.

Mr D. Tannock, superintendent of reserves, paid a visit to the locality yesterday, and found the plantations looking particularly well.

Altogether about 300 acres have been planted in trees here.

The reserve is somewhere about 1200ft above sea level, and is not so warm and genial as the reserve at Whare Flat and Flagstaff. Being on the crest of a hill, it gets a considerable amount of fog that is escaped elsewhere.

Nevertheless, the locality is proving very suitable for most of the trees Mr Tannock desires to cultivate.

The oldest part of the plantation, dating back 15 years, is of pinus muricata.

They will be the better of a considerable amount of thinning out now, and many of the trees have had the death warrant signed with a dab of white paint to signify that they must leave room for their more healthy and vigorous rivals.

The twisted trunks of some of them bear testimony to the heavy burden they had to bear during a snowstorm of a number of years back, and a complete gap in the forest marks the spot where a number of them were quite borne over by the weight of snow.

Larches on the other side of the west branch of the Leith are looking exceedingly pretty and healthy just now.

The season has been a good one for them.

Quite recently all the lower branches as far up as a man could reach have been stripped off.

This is a precaution that very greatly diminishes the risk from fire, and, incidentally, it helps to get rid of knots in the timber.

The oldest of those have been in for 14 years, so it will he something like another 25 years yet before they will be quite ready for the mill.

Slips of the tongue

Canon Spooner, the warden of New College, Oxford University, who has reached his eightieth year, is responsible for the addition of a word to the English language.

He has had fame thrust upon him as the author of those transposition of letters from one word to another which go by the name of "Spoonerisms." But to have committed all the "Spoonerisms" and the mistakes of absent-mindedness credited to him, the canon would have needed double his lifetime.

Some few may be authentic, says one collector of "Spoonerism" data, but the majority are, beyond doubt, base if brilliant inventions.

Most of the latter are due to the ingenuity of successive generations of undergraduates.

The wits of Oxford in this way have produced many thousands of these verbal lapses.

One of those in which it is possible to believe is the canon’s question, after presiding at a wedding, whether it was "kistomary to cuss the bride."

In the same category is his reproof to an undergraduate who had even less than the usual application to his studies that he had deliberately "tasted two worms."

Sword of justice

The notably large proportion of sexual offences which are included in the list of cases at the criminal sessions of the Auckland Supreme Court was (says a Press Association telegram) the subject of a resolution by the Grand Jury.

It was resolved unanimously that, in the opinion of the jury, legislation should be enacted to give a judge power to order a surgical operation where he considers it advisable.

— ODT, 31.10.1923