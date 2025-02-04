Rif republic forces push Spain

Spanish troops evacuate a position in Morocco’s Rif Mountains under attack from Republic of the Rif forces under the command of Abd El Krim (right). — Otago Witness, 7.4.1925 The Riffs and other tribes are mobilising for another offensive against Spain. The Tangier correspondent of The Times, in describing the operations which resulted in Raisuli's surrender, says that the Riffs encircled and attacked Tazrut on January 25. The fighting resulted in heavy losses on both sides. Raisuli's forces were heavily outnumbered, and were driven back. Tazrut fell on January 27. Raisuli took shelter in his ancestor's tomb, to which he was carried, as he was unable to stand or walk owing to dropsy in the legs. When the Riff leaders arrived he surrendered, stating that if his life were spared he would obey Abd-el-Krim's orders, whatever they were. The Riffs are strongly guarding Tazrut.

Eugenic segregation proposed

The conclusions and recommendations of the Committee appointed some months ago by the Minister of Health to examine the problem of mental deficiency in relation to its various unfortunate effects merit careful attention. The desirability of the introduction of better provision for dealing with mental defectives is unquestionable. The Committee's recommendations with that end in view are therefore timely. The Committee bases important hopes in this connection upon the establishment of a Eugenics Board, one of the members of which should he an experienced psychiatrist, and the creation of a register upon which the Board should have power to place various classes of abnormal persons. It would be a function of the Board to recommend the segregation, supervision, or treatment of, these various types of cases, apart from such as are already receiving adequate care in their homes. To the question of what should be done in the public interest with mental degenerates and sexual offenders the Committee has evidently devoted close consideration. The extent to which segregation of the feeble-minded whose fertility is a menace and a burden to the State is contemplated is not altogether clear. The problem of these virtually helpless beings, an unconscious but none the less definite enemy to the community, should undoubtedly be regarded from the point of view of what is best for the State. Sentimental pleadings for perfect liberty for "harmless degenerates" are carried too far when the nature of the problem created by these people is considered without any evasion. The case of sexual offenders has very properly come within the Committee's order of reference. It has not found the opinion available in regard to the de-sexualisation or sterilisation of offenders of this class adequate to guide it to a definite judgment as to the value of such a method of procedure. It proposes to leave to the careful consideration of the projected Eugenics Board this aspect of the problem of protecting the community. - editorial

Waipori township disappearing

One of the final stages in connection with the Dunedin City Corporation's acquisition of the Waipori mining claims was reached this week when some of the smaller claimants received their compensation money. One of the provisions of the Empowering Bill was that the mine-owners could still work their claims for 12 months after settlement if desired, but from inquiries made it was doubtful if they will continue working. The corporation has lost no time time in getting to work,. The discontinuance of mining in this district will remove a historic mining field from the map. - ODT, 4.2.1925