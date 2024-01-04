Sports day in South Otago

Competitors in the open Highland fling at the Lovells Flats Sports (from left) Miss L.V. Patterson, 1; L. Fox, 2; E. Gray, 3. — Otago Witness, 15.1.1924

The Lovells Flat annual sports were held on Wednesday, when there was a good attendance, the "gate" amounting to £18 3s 6d. The weather was fine in the morning, but about 2.30pm rain began to fall, which necessitated the dancing being carried on in the Coronation Hall. The dancing and piping judge (Messrs C. Morrison and T. Johnston, Kaitangata) had a very hard task to place the winners. In their opinion the dancing was excellent and as good as any competition. T. Munro, who secured first in the piping (marches, reels and strathspeys, jigs and hornpipes) is, in their opinion, a coming champion player. The field events were well contested. The bicycle race caused a lot of amusement, the winner being G. Hall. The mile handicap fell to R. Black, and the half-mile to K. McDougall (Dunedin), after an exciting finish. A special prize was awarded to W. Millan for being the youngest piper competing.

The sheep-guessing competition netted £8 7s, the bulk of which was collected by Messrs J. Moir (Hillend) and Allison (Clarksville). The correct live weight was 190lb, and Messrs A. Fletcher and J. Bell tied with 193lb and 188lb respectively. The sheep was afterwards put up to auction, and was finally bought by Mr P. Boyd for £3. In the evening a dance was held in the Coronation Hall.

Getting your radio to work

All apparatus and the operating table itself should be kept spotlessly clean. Do not allow dust to accumulate, or the terminals or switch contacts to become corroded or dirty. Accumulator terminals in particular become quickly corroded if neglected. A thin coat of ordinary vaseline helps to keep them from corroding. Arrange the circuit as far as possible so that the coupling between circuits is confined to the coils designed for this purpose. Very often poor results are obtained as a result of a system of wiring which resembles the goods yard of a railway station. Especially in circuits designed for undamped reception, cleanliness and arrangement of wires play an important role. A little resistance may make the whole difference between success and failure. Make soldered connections wherever possible.

Be prepared to have fun

A party of 16 Dunedin Wolf Cub Boy Scouts, under chief scoutmaster George Dorman, spent an enjoyable six days in camp at Outram — from December 26 to January 2. The boys, whose ages ranged from 12 to 16 years, were well behaved, and a credit to their commanders. The usual scout craft was undertaken, and the boys should benefit from the instruction received.. — ODT, 4.1.1924

Compiled by Peter Dowden