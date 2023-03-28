Standring new moderator

Rev James Standring, elected moderator of the Presbyterian Synod of Otago and Southland. — Otago Witness, 10.4.1923

The annual session of the Synod of Otago and Southland opened in First Church last evening with a Communion service and a brief business session. The retiring moderator, the Rev A. Morton, presided. He conducted the Communion service and preached from the words of John 14:12; "Verily I say unto you, the works that I do shall ye do also; and greater works than these shall ye do, because I go unto the Father." The Rev J. Standring was elected moderator of Synod for the year 1923-24. Mr Standring expressed gratitude for his elevation to high office.



On local democracy

Tomorrow will be the last day on which it will be possible for residents to secure their enrolment as municipal electors with a view to exercising the franchise at the coming biennial elections of mayor of the city and members of the city council, harbour board and Otago Hospital Board. It is a truism to say that all persons qualified to vote should make it a point of duty to see that their names are on the roll, and also to take advantage of their electoral rights on polling day; but truisms are not always honoured with readier recognition than less obvious truths, and a warning against apathy or an attitude of easy-going laissez-faire cannot be superfluous. A special importance is likely to attach to the local elections this year; owing to the menace of the introduction of an element of political or semi-political partisanship and class controversialism. — editorial



Town, country show support

In connection with the appeal now being made to place the Otago A and P Society on a sound financial basis, there is no question that the principal business firms in this city have responded both cheerfully and generously, and it only requires the other sections of the community to consider the matter. The response so far received from the country is not up to expectations, but there are some districts which are undoubtedly doing their best to assist.It is too early yet to give any details, but it may be mentioned that Palmerston and the surrounding districts head the list with contributions amounting to over £100, and yesterday morning’s mail contained a contribution from that district of £25, and the only comment made was contained in two words: "with pleasure."



Land drover versus car

Motor traffic, which has become a prominent feature of life, is not looked upon with favour at all times by one section of the community — the drovers in charge of sheep and lambs on the country roads. These people, who use the public roads a good deal, complain about the speed at which vehicles are driven through the mobs under their charge. Yesterday morning, we are informed, a motor car was driven through a mob of sheep, numbering about 2500, at a speed of about 12 miles an hour, to the great annoyance of the drover in charge.



A persistent suitor

Joseph McEvoy pleaded not guilty to a charge that he persistently followed a young lady about and accosted her. An application was made that he be bound over to keep the peace. The complainant had received musical tuition from the defendant, who appeared at her parents' house and said he wanted to marry her. He was told such a thing was impossible, and the complainant was taken away from the music classes. Ever since then the defendant had been following the girl about the streets, and he frequently appeared at the gate of her residence and whistled for hours at a time. The defendant, who gave evidence at great length, explained that he had fallen in love with the complainant, and his actions were simply the outcome of a legitimate desire to press his suit. He denied that he had insistently followed the girl about, and also asserted that there was no truth in the statement that he had whistled in front of her gate.

The Magistrate told the defendant that he had no right to follow the girl about, as she did not want him. If he was responsible for any more annoyance he would be brought before the court again and dealt with. — ODT, 28.3.1923

Compiled by Peter Dowden