Tee off to see off Jellicoe

Outgoing Governor-General Lord Jellicoe plays a farewell round of golf at Mirimar, Wellington. — Otago Witness, 4.11.1924

A number of golfers from all over the dominion gathered at the Miramar Links yesterday to bid farewell to Viscount Jellicoe, who, with his staff, participated in a game. After the match Mr E.C. Kirk (president of the New Zealand Council), on behalf of the golfers, wished his Excellency good-bye. Lord Jellicoe, in a happy speech, said that he looked upon his golfing days in the dominion as the happiest in his life, as far as recreation was concerned. He regretted to say good-bye to such a fine body of sportsmen.

An outbreak of fire that but for the promptitude of the City Fire Brigade might nave caused extensive damage occurred in Webling’s garage after midnight last night.

The alarm was received from the box at the corner of Leith street and St Andrew street, and on proceeding to the scene of the fire — a new garage in Castle street, between St Andrew street and Hanover street — the brigade found the fire burning fiercely in the front portion of the premises.

Two lines of hose were rapidly run out, and the fire was attacked from the rear with a view to cutting off the flames from the back portion of the building, which housed no fewer than 21 cars. Under a good pressure of water the outbreak was speedily subdued, but not before considerable damage had been done to the front portion of the premises and to the furnishings and stock of motor parts and accessories.

The adjoining premises, belonging to Mr H. Brien, upholsterer, were also considerably damaged, and the burning kapok and other materials caused a great volume of smoke to drift across the sky.

Be kind to critters

Throughout New Zealand, from to-morrow till next Friday, it has been decided to hold an "Animals’ Welfare Week"— the object being that during a week an effort should be made to bring before the public and children the necessity of showing kindness to dumb animals.

Various clergymen, Sunday school teachers and day school teachers have been communicated with asking them during the week to make reference to the necessity of showing kindness to dumb animals.

It is recognised that very often cruelty to dumb animals is caused by thoughtlessness, and it is hoped that by bringing the claims of animals before the public once a year it will tend to remind the people that dumb animals are worthy of their very kindest thoughts and consideration for their wellbeing.

‘Star’ printer dies

The death occurred at his residence, St Leonards, yesterday of Mr Gilbert Buchanan, for many years printer of the Evening Star.

Mr Buchanan, who was 73 years of age, was one of the original pupils of the Park School and an early pupil at Otago Boys’ High School.

He served his apprenticeship at the Star office, and, when comparatively young, became printer, which position he occupied for practically 40 years; his period of service with the Evening Star Co extended over a period of about 55 years.

Mr Buchanan enjoyed good health until about 18 months ago. He is survived by a widow, three sons and two daughters.

— ODT, 24.10.1924 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)