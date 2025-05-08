Thrills for expo visitors

The roller coaster at the NZ and South Seas Exhibition, known as the Scenic Railway, pictured under construction in July 1925. — Otago Witness, 28.7.1925 COPIES OF PICTURE AVAILABLE FROM ODT FRONT OFFICE, LOWER STUART ST, OR WWW.ODTSHOP.CO.NZ

Some information on the Amusement Zone was given at last night’s meeting of the directors of the New Zealand and South Seas Exhibition Co.

Recognising the important part which this section will play in attracting visitors, the directors have decided to construct an amusement park which will appeal to all tastes and which will leave little to be desired. The scenic railway will not merely be a small engine and carriage moving along rails. On the contrary, it will be a modern contrivance and the track — an elevated structure — will rise in places to 45 feet, making the greater portion of the journey a breathlessly fast gravity ride.

The Caterpillar is another novel device which will give a thrilling ride. It consists of a light, circular truck on which a continuous series of 24 carriages is kept revolving about a central shaft. After one or two revolutions the operator suddenly shifts a lever and a movable cover is pulled over the seats so as to cause the whole moving contrivance to resemble a careering caterpillar.

No sooner have the passengers accustomed themselves to the tunnel when two big blowers beneath the track are

thrown into action, and it will not be surprising if some of the passengers make a mental review of their past sins and resolve to lead better lives in future, if they get out alive — which they do at the end of their penny worth, or whatever the price may be.

‘‘The Whip’’ is one of the more popular rides. It consists of a large oblong floor round the edge of which 12 tub-like cars are operated. At each end of the floor is a large grooved disc on which run stout endless cables. One of the discs is fitted with rack gear and is rotated. The 12 cars are attached to the cable by steel brackets so designed so as to allow the cars to swing outwards at the corners, thereby greatly increasing the speed. While on the straight only a moderate speed is maintained,

but as soon the ends are reached a remarkable velocity is reached. Next in order of importance is ‘‘The Merry Mix-Up’’, a central structural steel tower supporting 12 arms with a chair hanging from each. The machine is made to revolve and the passengers swing in and out right merrily.

Those who venture only to look on derive even more fun from the ‘‘Dodgem’’ cars than do the passengers themselves. These little vehicles are like tubs and are built to seat two. They run on a steel floor, and the ceiling, a suspended one, is of electrically charged woven wire with which the cars are connected by their trolley poles. The fun lies in the fact that they are extremely hard to steer and when a dozen or so riders are occupying the floor together the result can be imagined.

Of course they are built so that no damage can result through collisions (which occur frequently). The foregoing (including a ‘‘Fun or Joy Factory’’) are looked upon as the outstanding amusement devices, and these, together with innumerable games, sideshows etc, will go to make what is claimed will be the finest amusement zone south of the line.

Police on show

The Exhibition directors are making every endeavour to see that the police force in Dunedin is strengthened adequately during the Exhibition period, and arrangements are being made in Wellington with this in view. It is suggested that representatives of the Australian police and detective forces should be brought to Dunedin as they should prove invaluable in identifying undesirable visitors from their own cities.

— ODT, 8.5.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)