Through the hoops

Croquet contestants (from left) singles champion Mrs Horn (Punga), runner-up Mrs Manhire (Punga), handicap winner Mrs Scandrett (Invercargill) and handicap runner-up Mrs Passmore, and Otago championship venue Punga Croquet Club, Dunedin. — Otago Witness, 17.3.1925

The Otago croquet singles and doubles championships were commenced on the Punga Club’s lawns yesterday morning in fine weather, but the lawns were heavy on account of the previous day’s rain. Players from local clubs and from Gore, Invercargill, and Balclutha took part. The championships this year have attracted record entries, and over 70 players are competing. The president (Mrs S. Bowman), in a short speech, welcomed the visitors, and play commenced immediately after, and is expected to continue to the end of the week.

At a meeting of the executive of the Otago A and P Society, held yesterday, it was decided to cancel the field turnip competitions this year. The committee regrets that owing to the unfavourable conditions of the weather, which has no doubt affected many of the turnip crops, no entries have been received for this interesting competition.

Bank branches out

The results which have attended the action of the trustees of the Dunedin Savings Bank’ starting a branch in Dunedin have been remarkably satisfactory. Upon inquiry we learn that since this branch was established not two and a-half years ago, 1805 accounts have been opened in it, and that the total amount now standing to the credit of depositors is £154,661, the average amount of the deposits thus exceeding £85. It may be surmised that the success by which the bank’s enterprise in providing a branch in South Dunedin has been marked, has encouraged the directors to resolve upon another progressive movement in the shape of the establishment to-day of a branch in the North-East Valley, where premises for the purpose have been constructed similar to those in South Dunedin. The provision of facilities at a convenient centre for the depositing of savings at the attractive rate of interest that is offered by the Dunedin Savings Bank is likely to be welcomed by the residents of the North-East Valley proper, and of the districts of Opoho and Dalmore. — editorial

I could have danced all night

The shoes made of tiny thongs of leather, strapped or woven together, which were first introduced as sports footwear last summer, are now finding a place among the latest evening slippers. They look particularly effective when made up in gold and silver leathers. The designs of these ‘‘strip’’ shoes are quite varied. In some models the strips merely traverse the foot and are held in place by an interweaving of narrow strips running at intervals down the length of the shoe. Other models are made of cheek-woven strips which show barely any spaces between. The practical appeal of these strip shoes is remarkable, for they allow one to dance diligently throughout a whole evening.

Improvements on the line

The Minister of Public Works (the Hon J.G. Coates) says that some important improvements are to be made in connection with the South Island telephone automatic exchanges. The automatic material for the Christchurch and Dunedin main exchanges is coming to hand at a satisfactory rate. Installation work is already in progress in the branch exchanges in Dunedin, and a start is being made on the central exchange equipment at Upper Dowling street. Additional facilities are being provided for the rapidly-increasing demand.

— ODT, 3.3.1925

Compiled by Peter Dowden