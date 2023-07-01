Wakatipu under snow

The mail coach leaves Arrowtown on snow-covered roads for Cromwell. — Otago Witness, 21.8.1923

Queenstown, June 30: There was a heavy snowstorm in the district last night, snow lying to a depth of 16 inches in Arrowtown, and 12in at Arthurs Point. Queenstown escaped with 3in. The mail car was unable to negotiate the road between Arrowtown and Queenstown. It has been snowing off and on all day, rain occurring in the intervals.

There was a light coating of snow on the flats surrounding Cromwell, but in some outlying districts a fairly heavy fall, up to several inches in places, is reported. It has been almost continuous on the mountains, which have now a heavy coating. Anything in the nature of a sudden thaw would cause a big flood.

Traffic boosts the economy

The value of motor or other traffic to or through any place or locality is great and undoubted, despite the complaint of local bodies that "foreign" traffic destroys the roads without contributing to the cost of maintenance. The existence of even a fairly good road enhances land values enormously, and the traffic it carries brings capital.

Both of these factors are overlooked, and the passage of motor vehicles is distinctly discouraged by the display of mandatory notices, as if motor drivers and owners were a pack of schoolboys on mischief bent. — by ‘Accelerator’

Seafarers’ jibe sparks contest

An interesting race between two vessels from Lyttelton to Wellington took place on Wednesday, when the rivalry between the ships Holmdale and Calm was again contested. The steamer Holmdale cleared Lyttelton wharf at 4.30 on Tuesday night, with the taunt that they would tell Wellington that the Calm was coming later. The Calm completed loading, and sailed 10 minutes later, and all hands got to work on the fires in their endeavours to catch up the former vessel. Keen interest was taken on the Lyttelton waterfront as to the likely winner.

After a strenuous and exciting race through the night, the Calm arrived at Wellington 1 miles ahead of her opponent. The Calm, which is the property of the Canterbury Steam Shipping Co, registered a speed of 10.9 knots on the trip.

Ideas for protecting Taieri

In his monthly report to the Taieri River Trust, the engineer (Mr B.B. Couston) states that he will explain to the trust the reasons why the water is so slow in discharging, and he hopes to show the necessity for making provision in the future for sufficient channels to gravitate most of the flood waters from the plain and for more efficient pumps to remove the water that remains in as many weeks as it now takes months.

School principal farewelled

Local residents tendered a farewell to Mr O.D. Flamank, who has been head master of the North East Valley School for the past 15 years. Miss M.H.M. King, principal of the Otago Girls’ High School, spoke on behalf of Mr Flamank’s present and past scholars. She said that there must be a whole legion of pupils thinking of him with gratitude and affection. While regretting very much that Mr Flamank was going to sever temporarily his connection with North-East Valley, everyone wished him the best that life could give and that he would enjoy the long holiday which he had so very well earned. — ODT, 2.7.1923

Compiled by Peter Dowden