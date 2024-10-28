Yachting season opening . . .

Joint opening day of the Otago Yacht and Motor Boat Club and Broad Bay Boating Club: visitors (left) and club commodore C.W. Sundstrum's motor launch Norana. — Otago Witness, 4.11.1924

The official opening of the 1924 yachting and boating season of the Otago Yacht and Motor Boat Club and the Broad Bay Boating Club took place on Saturday afternoon under favourable weather conditions and in the presence of a large number of supporters and friends.

The two clubs held a combined function at the Boat Harbour. The visitors were entertained by the officials of both clubs, and all present spent a pleasant afternoon. The Yacht Club’s pavilion was decorated with bunting and the gaily bedecked craft greatly enhanced the pleasantness of the scene. Mr W. Durry brought his large launch Moerangi from Port Chalmers, and a large number of visitors were taken for harbour trips during the afternoon. Begg’s Orchestra was in attendance, and provided an enjoyable programme of musical items on the boat harbour foreshore.

At 2.30pm a large fleet of motor launches assembled and formed a procession. Headed by Mr C.W. Sundstrum’s fine launch Norana, the boats proceeded in line to the steamer basin between the Rattray and Birch street wharves. They then turned and headed down channel to a mark post off Black Jack’s Point, and returned thence to the Boat Harbour, where the Norana made fast to her moorings, and the commodores of both clubs were saluted by the craft forming the procession: Laura, Aotea, Eureka, Stella, Marewa, Matai, Ngaio, Doris, Joyce, Jewel, Rawhiti, Matea, Reliance, Waitire, Imp, Rewi, Orari, Revenge, Carina, Thistle, Hazel, Intruder, Rata, Moerangi and several other small craft.

. . . marred by collision

Carelessness on the part of those in charge of the launch Rata is alleged to have been responsible for a collision in the Boat Harbour on Saturday afternoon, and it was only through the prompt manner in which those involved were rescued that a tragedy was averted.

A dinghy, rowed by Mr F. Goodwin, was conveying a party to Mr C.W. Sundstrum’s launch Norana when the collision occurred. The dinghy had covered about half the distance when Mr Goodwin gave way for the launch Fan. Almost immediately the Rata came along from the southern end of the Boat Harbour. No one appeared to be on the lookout, although the craft was seen to be carrying several youths. The next second there was a resounding crash, a sound like the splintering of woodwork and shrieks from the lady occupants of the dinghy and from spectators on shore. The dinghy was cut through to the thwarts and quickly sank. The occupants were thrown in a confused heap by the force of the impact, but they were all fortunate enough to secure a hold on the bows of the Rata. The position was not too bright for a minute or two, as the Rata heeled over to an alarming angle owing to the weight of the bodies clinging to her bows. Assistance was quickly forthcoming, and the occupants were hauled aboard the dinghy and then landed.

It was the intention of the party to board the Norana and take part in the procession of boats in connection with the official opening at the Otago Yacht and Motor Boat Club. Two of the ladies suffered from shock following the collision and the sudden immersion in the cold water, while Mr Irwin was unfortunate in losing his hat and having his suit ruined.

— ODT, 28.10.1924 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)