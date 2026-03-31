Bus upgrades needed to attract, retain passengers

The Palmerston to Dunedin bus service pulls into the Bond St Palmerston town centre bus stop. PHOTO: BILL CAMPBELL

The advertisement reads ‘‘Better by Bus’’, and today bus travel is promoted widely as a noble cause, being less polluting, environmentally friendly, convenient and an affordable way of travel.

Although I travelled on school buses during school years and some overseas journeys, my public transport experiences have still been limited. Yet I vividly recall that school buses were not the comfortable vehicles I have experienced in larger cities where the tradition of bus use is part of everyday life. I have had a car from teenage years, with much of my driving related to rural activities, whereby private motor travel becomes a deeply ingrained habit.

But lately, I have decided to respond to the ‘‘Better by Bus’’ invitation and have now racked up more than 100 return trips on the Palmerston to Dunedin route over the last couple of years, which suggests some commitment and enjoyment from my part.

It certainly is cheaper than car travel, and I benefit further by being delivered close to where I need to be, no parking fees or the potential for fines, and certainly no driving hassles.

There are much more than practical and financial considerations. The gentle stroll to the bus means that I enjoy some exercise, say hello to walkers, hear birdsong, and smell the beautiful morning air.

The driver greets me by name and asks after my wellbeing. I say hello to some familiar passengers and take a seat, where I often enjoy the pleasure of conversation.

All this while travelling through glorious landscapes, accompanied by stunning sunrises and atmospheric moods that continually change with the majestical flow of seasons.

This is indulgence, and I find myself reflecting on the profound nature of these newfound experiences. I read that bus derives from omnibus, a word that the French coined, from Latin for ‘‘the many or all’’ in 1827, when horse-drawn carriages were introduced to Paris as a shared transport novelty. That has a democratic sound to it.

It did not take long for the English to pick up on the idea and thus grew the development of formal shared transport services. English manufacturers built the first mass-produced motorised buses during the 1920s, exporting their first models, fittingly, back to France.

Bus services have come a long way in development over the last century or two, with comfortable, nimble and efficient vehicles in many styles and specifications to suit market segments.

I have learned a little about the particularities of the buses on this run. Called urban buses, these typically service city and suburban environs and equipped with approximately 40 seats and allowance for a prescribed number of standing passengers, and where the average speed is less than 25kmh.

The run to Palmerston has more open road travel and, accounting for stops, detours into Waikouaiti, Karitane, occasionally into Warrington, and a small circuit round Waitaki, has an average speed of less than 45kmh, consumes 33 litres of fuel every 100km, which is considerably more economical than private car transport.

With all the conviviality and the scenic nature of the travel, its democratic ethos, and environmental credentials, this should be the absolute best way to travel. Yet people come and go, many giving up since many find the rigours too demanding, a rugged ride, unreliability, noisy and an intimidating experience as the bus overloads with standing passengers.

The thing is that these buses are just not up to the job. Nowhere near it.

The suspension does not handle the road, the bus bounces like some rocking horse, drafts blow through the doors, air conditioners cannot control the temperature, the frame rattles, gears drop up and down in a continuous frenzy as we climb the hills, with an underpowered engine that barely pushes much over 30kmh.

Today, the driver had the unenviable and stressful task of limiting passengers because maximum weights and numbers have been exceeded. To save the day, some school children have sent out messages to family for vehicles and help.

These sorts of frustrations are unacceptable and have been building for some time. Today the bus arrives in town 40 minutes late.

I applaud, as others do, the care that every driver invests in their passengers’ wellbeing.

However, to be truly democratic and inclusive, to retain worthy drivers, meet the goals of being a reliable and effective alternative to private motoring, we desperately need ‘‘A Better Bus’’.