Build it once, build it right

It was a simple message for the government, delivered by an estimated 35,000-strong sea of people surging their way through central Dunedin on a sunny Saturday.

Build our hospital as promised. No ifs, buts or maybes.

There was singing and laughter and bonhomie among the marchers, many of whom were attending their first protest, but the sense of outrage was also palpable.

Outrage over a broken promise from the National Party.

Outrage at a government which says it cannot afford to build Dunedin Hospital as planned but chose to spend billions on tax cuts, and more millions to give a tax break for heated tobacco products.

Outrage about the government’s indifference and ignorance towards South Island concerns.

Outrage at the divide and rule message being spouted by the government — that somehow it is selfish to want the hospital built as promised because it would mean less money for much needed upgrades elsewhere.

Outrage at the shabby treatment of health workers soldiering on in substandard facilities, resisting moves to go elsewhere for better money and conditions, staying to serve the southern community because they hoped a new hospital was just around the corner.

Minister Shane Reti speaking on the new Dunedin Hospital rebuild on Thursday. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Outrage at the casual dismissal of the time and energy devoted by busy clinicians, health planners, engineers and architects and others over years to reach agreement on a plan for the hospital complex which would serve the South well.

Outrage the government is not listening to clinicians’ concerns about the risks to patient safety posed by limping along for who-knows-how-long in outmoded facilities.

There was no mistaking the sentiment: Southerners have had a gutsful of ongoing uncertainty about this project and they are ready to fight for what they deserve.

A huge turnout at the protest was guaranteed after the ministers for health and infrastructure showed up in Dunedin on Thursday to confirm National was reneging on its pre-election promise to build the hospital as planned.

What were Dr Shane Reti and Chris Bishop thinking? That we would meekly accept this project was now too expensive, feel guilty building it as planned would deprive other places of their needed facilities, and that lopping a few floors off the inpatient building, or parking the new building and developing the existing hospital site were sensible alternatives?

The idea we might fall for that tired old "we’re from Wellington and we’re here to help sort out the mess left us by the last government" message shows either a lack of political nous or a level of cynicism/arrogance that is astonishing.

The same can be said for Dr Reti’s announcement on Saturday that the initial cost-benefit analysis for establishing a controversial third medical school at the University of Waikato has given confidence for it to proceed to the next stage.

How tone deaf was it to tell us this on Saturday when protesters were turning out in force in Dunedin and also in Westport where they were furious about the erosion of their services?

Maybe he thought everyone would breathe a sigh of relief this expensive folly is a step closer and believe the new doctors it might eventually produce will make all of our lives better.

But, as has already been pointed out by the two existing medical schools, it would be faster and cheaper to boost their student numbers.

Given the government’s breathtaking inability to pay attention to evidence and feedback on just about any topic you care to name, it would be too much to hope that Saturday’s protest, as impressive as it was, will change its thinking.

As Clutha District Mayor Bryan Cadogan told the crowd, the challenge the South faces will not be easy to solve and "unfortunately, today is not the fight, but your support has shown that in the coming weeks there’s going to be a bloody fight".

If the South was not going to be outmanoeuvred it needed to formulate a cohesive strategy drawing on the strength of both town and country.

We agree. Saturday’s protest cannot be a one-hit wonder. Keeping up the momentum south of the Waitaki will be vital. Kia kaha.