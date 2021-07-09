Good intentions not good enough

Kris Faafoi. PHOTO: ODT FILES

All the Karens and Kevins of this country, as well as everyone else, are entitled to be confused about the Government’s hate speech proposals.

Both what they mean and what they might achieve is unclear.

According to some views, they are a gross threat to freedom and democracy and “cancel culture on steroids”. Others argue they will be ineffectual, even a step back from current provisions in the Human Rights Act 1993.

Certainly, the Government seems confused. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Justice Minister Kris Faafoi have expressed conflicting views.

Two leading political journalists went as far as to excoriate Ms Ardern for her downright wrong comments on the matter.

Newshub’s political editor Tova O’Brien said: “Not only is the Prime Minister wrong about the basic facts of the proposal, she was wrong to shut down debate on hate speech on The AM Show this morning with her glib, inaccurate dismissals.

“The Prime Minister and ministers develop policy and set policy directions for law. If they don’t understand the policy direction and intent of the law, how can they expect the judiciary to interpret and apply the law?”

The matter is far too important for soft soaping and vague reassurances.

Fundamental freedoms are at stake, and these cannot be left just to good intentions.

The “discussion document” is called “Proposal against incitement of hatred and discrimination”. It says the Government in principle has agreed with what is outlined.

Submissions close as soon as August 6, not long for something of this magnitude.

Clearly, free speech never has nor should be boundless. There are already various legal restrictions — censorship, laws prohibiting disorderly and offensive conduct language, and digital communications legislation. The question is always on where lines are drawn.

Instincts from the left and the right, from progressives or conservatives, should be to preserve rights and limit Government control in such areas.

This is especially serious when such matters are put into the Crimes Act and penalties include imprisonment.

It is fine when your view of the world is dominant in public discourse.

But the wheels of history turn. What is deemed to “incite hatred or discrimination” changes in different eras and places.

What, anyway, does “hatred” mean?

And what will be the result? Bigoted and horrible speech and thought will continue to flourish among those so inclined.

Political commentator Chris Trotter believes people learn to speak around official sanctions through “dog whistles”, in effect coded ways of expressing similar sentiments.

As it is, many mainstream New Zealanders feel they cannot communicate — even respectfully — on difficult issues if they run counter to today’s “correct” thinking.

The proposals are not designed to cover insults aimed at individuals.

The vile, nasty and yes hate-ridden comments thrown at people in the street who look different from the majority are not included.

The expansion of hate speech to religious groups, among other sectors in society, raises questions.

Would cartoons of Muhammed be hate speech? What about the status of Israel Folau’s homophobic tweets, as well as the legality of responses to his religious ilk? Are we returning to outlawing blasphemy?

The proposals are being justified because the Government said it would accept all the recommendations of the Royal Commission into the Christchurch mosque killings.

But, as is acknowledged by the commission itself, any such new laws would not have prevented the tragedy. The commission could also hardly be an expert in free and hate speech.

The proposal cites “human rights international obligations”. We must decide what is appropriate for us rather than follow what might be impractical lofty goals.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Justice have walked into a minefield. They need to find a way to tiptoe out.

They need to retreat from proposals that are confusing and counterproductive.