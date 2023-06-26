Gore magical thinking

Last week’s pronouncements suggesting a newfound kumbaya-like state of the mayor, councillors and the chief executive at the Gore District Council were not convincing.

After months of turmoil and speculation over rocky relationships between Mayor Ben Bell and chief executive Steve Parry and the councillors and the mayor, we are expected to believe there is nothing to see here now because Mr Bell and councillors have apologised to the CE.

Never mind that a mere week before this love-in, Mr Bell was alone in voting against a motion not to accept a petition presented to the council calling for the chief executive’s resignation.

Perhaps the mayor and councillors recognised they could face more reputational and financial risk if Mr Parry, who is their employee, decided enough was enough. Who knows?

That’s the problem with this saga; the lack of a full explanation about what has gone on behind the scenes. That has allowed some members of the public to noisily seize upon the situation as a classic goodies versus baddies one, although common sense would suggest it is likely to be more nuanced and complicated than that.

Do we fully know how and why the mayoral/chief executive relationship deteriorated to the point where an intermediary was appointed to act between them? Also, later why did a majority of councillors feel moved to call for a vote of no confidence in the mayor because of his unspecified "actions"?

We never found out what they were concerned about because the councillors backed down, likely unsettled by the public opprobrium whipped up over the issue.

Gore mayor Ben Bell and Gore Council chief executive Steve Parry listen to discussion at a council meeting earlier this year. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

This came weeks after they had already agreed to an independent review advising on practical measures to restore confidence in the council.

Curiously, that review, seen to be so urgent when that decision was made in April, still has no terms of reference agreed, nor has any appointment been made on who will lead it.

Last week the council advised us there had been no decision as to when the review would next appear on a council agenda.

It has also said it will not make any further comments about working relationships within the organisation. Perhaps if the pesky media go away, everything will suddenly be all right. Magical thinking.

It is a mess, as local government academic Dr Andy Asquith said last week. He is also confident it will end badly.

For the sake of all involved, and the Gore ratepayers, we hope he is wrong, but we do not have a magic wand to make it so.

And another thing ...

Another Oranga Tamariki care scandal, this time involving allegations of sexual misconduct by two staff towards at least five young people, became public last week.

One alleged incident involved a care and protection residence and the other a youth justice facility.

The latter was revealed after an unannounced visit by the Children’s Commissioner Judge Francis Eivers according to her responsibilities under the Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman, Degrading Treatment or Punishment (OPCAT).

A plethora of issues had been raised about that facility by the commissioner in a series of reports with little progress made. Short staffing, concerns about safety of both staff and children, and professional practice and staff conduct were among them.

There seems little point in having watchdogs if their concerns are not addressed. We have seen similar torpor over recommendations made by the Ombudsman following prison visits.

The Government will not be thrilled these recent sorry events have drawn attention to the July 1 replacement of the sole Children’s Commissioner by the panel set up under the new Children and Young People’s Commission. Labour pushed the controversial changes through despite widespread concern about them and no support from other political parties.

It would be good if the new oversight arrangements for OT establishments result in faster progress towards shutting down these residences and replacing them with something fit for purpose.

We hope Judge Eivers gets the chief commissioner job so she can continue to push for that.