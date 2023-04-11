The overall benefits of inner-city living for Dunedin are clear.

This was evident in the support for a move last month to try to make it easier for building owners to convert vacant inner-city space into residential units.

Dunedin City councillor David Benson-Pope asked the council to look into possible incentives or help for property owners to overcome barriers to converting space for residential use.

He was backed by a 14-1 vote. The sole opposing voice was only because incentives for commercial use were not also included.

Although the recent extraordinary acceleration in Dunedin’s population has slowed, the city is still well short of places to live. Converting many of the empty spaces above shops and around the inner city is a sensible way to house more residents while adding to the vibrancy of the central business district.

Cr David Benson-Pope said demand was there from potential residents as well as property owners who wanted to make better use of space. Obstacles included meeting the cost of fire regulations, safe access and insulation.

While the spaces needed to be legal and safe, options for helping building owners could include adjusting council fees or running a scheme similar to how heritage work was subsidised.

Councillors must be careful spending public money to benefit landlords, but rating returns can improve with better use and subsequent increases in property valuations.

No doubt, and especially these days, meeting the regulations through the refurbishment of older buildings will be costly.

Councillors backed the obvious benefits of more inner-city living. Security is improved with more people around. Heritage is bolstered by reuse. The upgrade of George St is piggybacked. The city becomes more alive.

The last 25 years have seen a steady increase in city apartments, a few new and others in conversions.

New Zealanders have been slow to grasp the advantages, especially outside Auckland and Wellington. Traditional New Zealand is dominated by a suburban culture. People have sought their own distinct houses, their own gardens.

Those owning rather than renting also have been wary of the disadvantages of body corporates.

Neighbours through the wall are not for everyone. But neither are the time, effort and money demand of gardening and house maintenance.

The city council in 2020 commissioned a report called The Housing We Choose. Of 770 respondents, 6% said they would opt for inner-city living as their first choice.

Although that figure is low, 6% could still be many residents. Even since 2020, and as the central business district becomes more attractive, the proportion will rise. Dunedin’s inner suburbs were most popular at 34.9%.

One Bond St apartment dweller, interviewed by the ODT in 2014, said she loved the "colour" of the area and being able to walk everywhere, including to shops and many cafes and restaurants. She had rediscovered the library and the Octagon.

Issues were on refuse collection and parking.

Rules on the necessity to provide car parks have, sensibly, been loosened. More younger people these days are not driven to obtain driver’s licences and more choose urban living. This is certainly the case for our largest cities.

Shared cars parked around the streets and used via apps are also commonplace in larger metropolitan areas such as Sydney. Between them and rental cars, savings can be substantial.

Noise has been, and remains, an issue. Although modern and better insulation makes a big difference, the balance between venues and residents has been a matter of contention. The council has grappled with this but has yet to find a good solution.

The recently closed Dog with Two Tails cafe, bar and live venue in Moray Pl had problems with noise complaints from nearby apartments.

A vibrant inner city includes bars, restaurants and live music venues. There will always be more noise than in suburbia.

Dunedin has history and beauty galore from the Warehouse Precinct through to Knox Church. Hopefully, the council can find ways to help facilitate the conversion of unused spaces so more residents and more life will be added to this unique area.