Just for one day

We have barely finished one holiday and attention, politically speaking anyway, is already focused on the next one.

Waitangi Day seldom passes without a political incident of some moment: events of recent years include Helen Clark’s tears at being refused speaking rights, Don Brash and Stephen Joyce being pelted with various items, and the hardy annual of fiery protest marches.

For a day meant to bring New Zealanders together Waitangi Day often seems nothing but a divisive event.

That would be because there are things that divide us; the legacy of colonisation is yet to be resolved.

Recognition and korero are the best — perhaps the only — solutions we have available to us, which is why the ongoing annual dialogue on the national marae matters.

Division can lead to tension, and tension can lead to trouble. Some times that has been manifest, other times it has been anticipated.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has decided, more than likely in apprehension that the day will not go smoothly, not to attend the commemorations at Waitangi next year.

He is not the first prime minister to stay away from Waitangi: Clark, Sir Bill English and Sir John Key are recent PMs to have eschewed the day, for a variety of reasons.

It may well be as Luxon says, that he had always intended to celebrate Waitangi Day around the country with different iwi.

However, it is difficult not to suspect that there is a matter of expediency here. Given the vast numbers who marched in Hīkoi mō Te Tiriti and the usual presence at Waitangi of a substantial number of demonstrators, Luxon was likely to receive a hot rather than a warm welcome.

Protesters will pursue Luxon wherever he goes on February 6 — it is part of the job — but he and his team are banking on less confrontational images if he is elsewhere in Aotearoa that day.

Luxon has been at Waitangi the past two years, which includes his first Waitangi Day as prime minister, and been welcomed there.

However, the Treaty Principles Bill was not before the House on those occasions, and even though Luxon has repeatedly assured Maori that National will not be voting for it, Act New Zealand’s coalition agreement requirement has rattled after him like a noisy tin can on a wedding car for months now.

With tongue firmly in cheek, Waitangi National Trust chairman Pita Tipene has called Luxon’s decision ‘‘disappointing’’ and said that there was no other place for a prime minister to be on Waitangi Day other than the national marae.

Tipene has a point: Waitangi Day marks the signing of the agreement between Maori and the Crown, today represented by the government.

The prime minister leads that government, and while senior ministers will attend it does appear derelict for Luxon not to be there too, no matter how hot the frying pan might be.

The Waitangi National Trust works hard to uphold manaakitanga (hospitality) at its event and ensure all visitors are safe.

Despite receiving many a roasting at Waitangi deputy prime minister Winston Peters will be there, as will future deputy prime minister David Seymour. Seymour has whakapapa to the Ngāpuhi hapū so will be on ancestral land, but will no doubt be expecting a spirited welcome.

The crucial point is that despite contrary, or indeed in some cases diametrically opposite, views to their hosts, the New Zealand First and Act leaders will be there to defend their opinions and listen to those of others.

Despite how Luxon may wish to explain it, the fact remains that he will not be there, and a statement read in his stead is no substitute for his personal appearance.

It would not be likely to be an easy day, but Luxon should reconsider his decision to stay away.

Even if he appeared only for a short time and then flew to celebrate with other iwi, attending sends an important message.

Not attending also sends a message, one the prime minister might not wish to espouse.