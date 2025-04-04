Keep calm and carry on

United States President Donald Trump’s ludicrously entitled "Liberation Day" has been and gone.

A quixotic exercise in upending a global trade system — which, despite what Mr Trump says, was generally operating fairly for most countries — it has resulted in a grab bag of tariffs of varying percentages being placed on would-be exporters to the US.

Although well-signalled and anticipated by financial markets, the breadth of tariff reform did come as somewhat of a surprise.

Markets reacted by sending the price of US stocks plummeting in after-hours trading: should the plunge become head-long the damage it could do will far outreach any gains the US workers Trump purported to be supporting will achieve.

International markets quickly followed suit: the economic sniffles of the Trump administration have fiscal pandemic possibilities.

This was a scattershot and seemingly arbitrary approach to tariff setting — Australia had a 10% tariff imposed on its goods but Norfolk Island, which is part of Australia, was somehow hit with a 29% tariff.

Hence, New Zealand exporters could have found themselves facing goodness knows what imposition on the sale of their goods to the US.

The fact that New Zealand faces the same 10% impost as Australia feels like a "least worst" result, albeit one seemingly not well grounded in reality.

Labour has claimed that knowing this was coming the government should have done more to prevent it. Given that 10% seemed to the baseline that the US was working to — Australia and the United Kingdom, along with New Zealand, were among the countries pinged with a 10% tariff — that seems an unfair claim.

All the more so given that the US government is dancing to the beat of its own different drum rather than obeying the rhythm of existing international commerce arrangements.

The claimed rationale Mr Trump’s tariffs was that they were half the percentage of tariffs placed on US goods entering the targeted country.

But, as Trade Minister Todd McClay pointed out yesterday, New Zealand does not impose anything like a 20% tariff on US goods.

The minister said that about 75% of goods coming into New Zealand from the US had low or no tariffs: while he was seeking further clarification, an initial estimate was that tariffs were about 2% on average.

A low impost is not unusual: they allow New Zealand to offer an actual benefit to countries which it is seeking to establish a free trade agreement with by reducing or eliminating the tariff on their goods.

That would make 10% seem harsh, but compared to the 39% slapped on the European Union, the 52% put upon Indian goods and the 64% on imports from Indonesia it could seem almost "generous".

New Zealand has been seeking to increase its trade with the three aforementioned countries or blocs: free trade agreements with each have either been completed or are being negotiated, and the US tariffs may either bring greater benefit to would-be exporters to those countries or accelerate the negotiation process.

That said, New Zealand exporters can expect some pain from the US decision. Up until yesterday the US was New Zealand’s fastest-growing export market and the second-biggest buyer of our goods, after China and before Australia.

While many nations appear to impose retaliatory tariffs against the US, it appears unlikely that New Zealand will do so. Nor should it: punching back will only start a fight which this country cannot win,

A quiet word in the right ear is far more likely to see the 10% tariff quietly overturned, reduced or suspended, as happened with several countries after first US tariff salvo was fired.

In the meantime there will be pain for our exporters, notably the red meat, dairy and wine sectors, which with the stroke of a pen have become less competitive against US producers.

There may be opportunities here — they are also now more competitive than some overseas rivals chasing the almighty dollar — but also pitfalls, Those who formerly sent steak, cheese and chardonnay to the US may well now be seeking to sell in other markets where New Zealand is active.

Much uncertainty is still to come, but what is plain is that this is a mess of the president’s making, and that he will not be cleaning it up any time soon.