Leadership and new All Black era

PHOTO: ODT FILES

There is undoubtedly excitement among those interested in rugby at the appointment of Scott Robertson (48) as the next All Black coach.

Robertson himself, in his transparent way, reflected that anticipation when interviewed after his selection.

Many believe he should have replaced Steve Hansen after the 2019 World Cup when New Zealand was trounced in the semifinal against England. Already, Robertson had set a remarkable record with Canterbury and then the Crusaders.

He was on standby last year in South Africa as the All Blacks suffered losses and the pressure mounted on coach Ian Foster. Only a turnaround test against the Springboks and submissions from senior players saved Foster through to this year’s World Cup in France.

Foster’s number, however, was up. New Zealand Rugby, under pressure not to leave it too late and after the best candidates were already taken elsewhere, decided to appoint the next coach before rather than after the cup.

This left Foster in an ignominious position. While still in charge for the climax event of the four-year rugby cycle, he was not going to be reappointed. Nevertheless, New Zealand Rugby bumbled on.

Scott Robertson. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

In the end, it has made a popular appointment in a man of enthusiasm, and relentless positivity. Famously, he pulls out his breakdancing moves when the Crusaders top Super Rugby yet again, and he is a surfer. What a contrast to the measured, suited, cautious exterior of so many of his manager/coach predecessors. Rugby of earlier decades would not know what to make of him.

Even though he had been a successful coach of New Zealand under-20 and Canterbury, the Crusaders board took a punt on someone different, someone with unconventional manner and ideas. But he was someone who lived and breathed rugby and was full of purpose. He repaid them with a hardly believable six titles in a row.

Some might say he inherited the mighty Crusaders machine and a winning culture. His reserves sometimes contained more All Blacks than the opposition. But to win and win again and again is some feat. The Crusaders won at least 12 successive matches in the sharp, knockout stages.

His predecessor, Todd Blackadder, a good coach, had similar advantages. He, though, failed to win the title.

In 2014 the Highlanders introduced stars like Ma’a Nonu and Tony Woodcock and had their best team on paper since the late 1990s. That did them little good as a poor season followed. Coach Jamie Joseph and righthand man Tony Brown the following year, with lesser lights, triumphed.

The pair have gone on to show they could turn Japan into periodic giant killers, and were touted as Robertson’s strong competition. We in the South, naturally, are biased towards Joseph and Brown, but with our eye patch lowered we should also see much merit in "Razor" Robertson.

Winning leadership, whether in business, sport or other spheres comes in different modes. There can be quiet and thoughtful achievers. There can be lead-from-the-front extroverts. There can be other combinations of characteristics, too, so long as leaders are respected and know where they are heading.

Robertson has that respect although he fails to fit traditional conservative modes. Like all good bosses, he will build a team to complement his strengths.

He is dyslexic, although that has not and should not prevent him from reaching the top.

Rugby has, as its dominant position in the New Zealand sporting landscape slips with each year, made a positive call to elevate Robertson to its most important role. This is a break from past succession appointments, and it deserves to succeed.

As many of the current generation of senior All Blacks depart after the World Cup in September/October, a new era will begin with a very different coach.