Letters to the Editor: protest, politics and property

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including a common theme of protests in New Zealand, the battle of ideologies, and the right to protect one's property.

Don’t worry about it, it won’t change a thing

Over the years there have been numerous protests.

In 1998 there was the "Hikoi of Hope", demanding that poverty in New Zealand be addressed. The 1981 Springbok tour was the most disruptive protest seen in this country. In 2004 thousands of Māori and others protested about the Foreshore and Seabed Act.

In 2022, thousands occupied Parliament grounds, protesting on lockdown measures in place over Covid 19. In October that year the Groundswell movement by farmers staged a tractor protest throughout the country over having livestock emissions as part of the climate change legislation.

In March 2023, secondary school students staged a protest march on climate change. In September 2024, up to 35,000 people protested about the cuts to the new Dunedin hospital. In November 2024, up to 42,000 Māori and others protested and marched against the Principles of the Treaty of Waitangi Bill.

What is common about all of these protests is none of them achieved anything by way of persuading the government of the day to change its position.

Ross Davidson

Wakari

Leaving a legacy

I would like to comment on the letter from Graham Bulman (27.11.24) in which he gives his version of how a democratic society should operate. He condemns the current government because in his opinion they are desperate to reign at any cost.

It is obvious by his letter he would support a Labour, Greens and Māori Party coalition, who in his opinion do not want to reign at any cost . . . yeah, right. He dismisses the Act New Zealand and New Zealand First parties as racial dog whistlers and populists, and the National party as it is business orientated.

It seems that if you are in the majority that voted for the current government you are racist, transphobic, misogynist, anti-democratic and a whole lot of other unsavoury things.

Graham Bulman, on the other hand supports, the pathetic Labour party, who would have to coalesce with the dysfunctional and wacky Greens and a bunch of racists and anarchists in the Māori Party.

I know which parties would leave a legacy I would be proud of for my tamariki and mokopuna.

Dave Tackney

Fairfield

Editorial saddens

I write with sadness re the editorial (ODT 20.11.24) "Pointless and polarising politics".

This was not a balanced editorial view in my opinion. The majority of Kiwis want all to be treated equally in this multinational country, and especially no divisions along racial lines.

Act New Zealand has been very steadfast in their views on how this can be achieved, and are inviting input on their Bill.

The elephant in the room is that the main media — which most Kiwis no longer trust — continue to peddle their woke views, and do not offer or support any initiatives that might address these concerns.

K J Lawson

Oamaru

In praise of plumbing

According to Ray McKendry (Letters ODT 21.11.24) "conservatives want to hold and preserve the good things in life that have sustained all of us for thousands of years". That may be fine for him, but I'd rather side with the progressives and innovators who look forward rather than backward for solutions to life’s struggles. I enjoy the tap and toilet in my house, thank you.

Mike Palin

Belleknowes

Waitaki road closure is a failure by council

Today's ODT article (27.11.24) surely makes our local Waitaki council look to be one of the most incompetent in New Zealand.

Who starts a hole without the resources or budget to reinstate the land and roads back to how it was? Who does not manage scope creep correctly?

The moment the dump was found to be larger than expected, then you halt works and re-evaluate the budget, impacts and business case.

Whose planning was it that meant this highly visited road would not be accessible during the late spring and summer months?

Councils and councillors need to get back to providing core services, and halting everything that is not, until better times. This is what your average Waitakian does on a daily basis.

Beach Rd, along with the whole costal route (Waianakarua Rd), ranks right up there with Elephant Rocks to us locals. Every day, cycle parties ride past my house from Cape Wanbrow. Also tourist vans, bikers and of course locals. Oamaruvians use this route to Dunedin.

The late and amazing Nikki Kaye once said "there are two types of parliamentarians in this place: those that are in it for themselves and those that are in it for the country." Those wise words apply to local government as well.

Shane Melton

Oamaru

[Abridged — editor.]

Keep it clean

No-one should be unclear about Ewan McDougall’s politics, but applauding obscene and abusive language (Letters ODT 20.11.24)? Free speech is still a right, but coherent debate remains in short supply. Te Pati Māori achieved a public relations coup, no doubt, but is anyone the wiser?

Ian Bilson

Broad Bay

I was allowed to be there but felt daunted

The media reports regularly on stock being stolen from paddocks or illegal hunting on farms. One cannot feel anything but sympathy for farmers.

However, what is not being reported is how some farmers have responded to these issues with behaviour that is itself illegal.

Whilst acknowledging farmers want to protect their properties, they need to accept they do not own or control the public roads and spaces adjacent to their farms. They need to accept there are many lawful and innocent reasons why a person may be in a public place in a rural area. Farmers need to understand they have no authority to use their vehicle to box in a person’s car, detain them, intimidate them, question them and threaten them — all in a public place.

Regrettably, to varying degrees, that is what has happened to me three times in as many months on public roads and spaces in rural areas around Dunedin. On each occasion it was in broad daylight.

On each occasion, although I was under no obligation to do so, I communicated my lawful reason for being in that public place and evidence to support it. However, the behaviour of the farmers was concerning and I felt intimidated and unsafe.

It is farmer advocacy groups who have empowered this farmer vigilantism. It is therefore these bodies which need to step in and stop it.

Gordon Fraser

Dunedin

[Abridged — length. Editor]

Protests silly

How silly we are protesting about cruise boats coming to our city, thus making visitors feel unwelcome. It is not going to deter the cruise ship owners but simply make them send the ships elsewhere.

These tourists bring in millions to the city, supporting events and businesses, using the trains, thus making them financially viable and giving visitors the opportunity to celebrate the beauty and treasures of Dunedin.

J Park

Wakari

