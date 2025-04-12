The one more year mystery

What really did happen at the Dunedin City Council meeting to decide on chief executive Sandy Graham’s contract? We may never know for sure.

Ms Graham was offered, and accepted, a one-year extension to her role, which began in October 2020. Her contract now runs until October 12 next year.

Despite telling staff she had indicated to councillors her desire for a two-year extension, Ms Graham said she was "delighted" with the 12-month alternative. It would give continuity to the council and allow it continue "delivering for our community", she said.

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich would not say why the extension was just for a year, though praised her for hard work and effectiveness, saying the city was lucky to have "someone of such calibre".

An incumbent chief executive getting an extra two years is nothing noteworthy, happening often. However, a one-year extension is unusual, and bound to generate comment and conjecture.

How councillors voted at the closed meeting remains confidential.

They had a lot to consider, and it is hard to tell the extent to which this would have included the complaint about alleged bullying by Ms Graham and rumours she insulted Mr Radich and their own colleagues.

There was also the Deloitte investigation, which they were not allowed to see, believed related to financial and reporting practices at the organisation, including communication with councillors.

Without access to that report, it is possible they may have felt they had a lack of relevant information on which to consider Ms Graham’s extension. However, Cr Brent Weatherall said councillors had plenty of information on which to make a decision and the voting of some of his colleagues was "eye-opening".

For anyone wondering just what went on at that meeting, that claim is, itself, eye-opening. But, unless any leaks spring forth, it is unlikely ratepayers will ever be any the wiser. Cr Lee Vandervis told the ODT vote-leaking could be damaging, inviting "ill-informed public condemnation or praise".

As Ms Graham herself has pointed out, she has led the organisation through tumultuous times, including the Covid-19 pandemic and the October 2024 floods, and has overseen the George St redevelopment, the Save our Southern Hospital campaign and consenting for the Smooth Hill landfill.

Dunedin City Council chief executive Sandy Graham. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Without knowing how councillors voted and what their debate covered, we can only speculate about proceedings and the outcome.

Councillors would have been perfectly entitled to go to market for a new chief executive this year. But it does seem possible that the concatenation of this year’s local body elections with the original October end date for Ms Graham’s contract may have meant ensuring a smooth transition of councils and overlap of power was on their minds.

As for the shorter-than-usual length of the extension? People will have their views, but the real reason looks likely to remain a mystery.

Respect representatives

We owe a huge debt of gratitude to those within our communities who feel compelled to put themselves forward for the betterment of all.

It can be on the national stage or more locally. Whichever, the commitment, energy and extra workloads expected of all our elected representatives should never be underestimated.

Nearly all those who stand for such positions do it out of a genuine desire to improve things. There may be some baubles of office which encourage their involvement, or provide succour for all the duties involved, but few go into it purely for those.

The increasing abuse and anger our politicians are receiving from those emboldened by the anonymity offered by social media is disgraceful.

In our supposedly more enlightened and inclusive world, bullying and threatening behaviour should now be as outdated as Crimplene suits or smoking in the office. Yet we have frightening examples of danger on our own doorstep, such as death threats to Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan from a Catlins man during the 2022 elections and racist abuse reported by Clutha District councillor Jock Martin.

Female MPs in Parliament have also frequently been on the receiving end of abhorrent and violent harassment.

As a nation we have to fix this. We want good people representing us, not an erosion of participation in democracy through a lack of candidates fearing the haters.