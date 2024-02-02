Shaw will be seriously missed

Sometimes the real value of people is not appreciated until they have left.

This is how it will be for the Greens and co-leader James Shaw. While many knew he was valuable, the party itself did not always give him the full credit he deserved.

There he was this week announcing he was standing down as co-leader while dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and tie — green naturally. There he was, as considered and as articulate as ever.

For about eight years he stood alongside Metiria Turei and Marama Davidson as co-leader, affording gravitas and stability to the Green cause. He also led alone for a spell after Ms Turei resigned.

He was the listening, compromising, pragmatic face of the party. It was he who provided reassurance to urban liberals in central city electorates.

It was he who could work with business and politicians from other parties, earning respect despite differences.

This was not good enough for some party activists. Compromise was selling out, pragmatism a loss of principle, moderate speaking wishy-washy.

He failed, as far as they were concerned, to properly embrace the harder left-wing party views. Bucking the stereotypical Green image, he could be an awkward fit.

The esteem he received from the middle and sometimes the right was further evidence to radicals of his unsuitability, weakness, lack of fervour and correct thought.

James Shaw

As Ms Davidson and Chloe Swarbrick jubilantly celebrated the party’s highest number of MPs yet on election night, Mr Shaw was more measured and realistic.

No matter the extra seats, the Greens were in Opposition. Environmental good work would be undone. Environmental progress would be harder.

A Green minority ousted him as leader in 2022. No serious challenger came forward and the party overwhelmingly voted him back in.

That episode must have been disheartening because he had slogged tirelessly to win almost unanimous support for the Zero Carbon Act, setting up the independent Climate Change Commission and climate commitments.

While Mr Shaw was unhappy with the Act’s limitations, he knew it had to be acceptable across Parliament if it was going to stick.

Despite flaws, it was significant progress, and it has survived a change of government.

The Greens begin their complex process to appoint Mr Shaw’s successor. Because Ms Davidson ticks the two mandatory leadership criteria as a Māori and a woman, there is plenty of scope.

Sharp, smart Chloe Swarbrick is the hot favourite. She already has profile and experience, even at age 29.

If anything, her youth is advantageous both for younger voters and other middle-class, progressive voters the Greens attract.

Taking Mr Shaw’s place will be demanding, and Ms Swarbrick would have to lead in her way and be authentic to herself.

The new co-leader will follow in a capable and personable tradition; Ms Turei, Russel Norman, Rod Donald and Jeanette Fitzsimons.

Although the 15 MPs give the Greens a weighty bloc in Parliament, the MPs are largely inexperienced and face plenty of trials. The theft charges against former justice spokeswoman Golriz Ghahraman are a blow to its image.

Te Pāti Māori could slice support from the young and radical. Labour, in the absence of Mr Shaw, could win back mid-stream voters.

On the other hand, as climate and environmental concerns continue to spread across the community, the Greens’ message resonates.

One peril is that the party’s focus on social and economic justice narrows its constituency.

Of course, though, the Greens’ outlook is that the economic system and the structure of society are inextricably tied to environmental woes.

Parliament, as well as the Greens, will seriously miss Mr Shaw.

It will be much poorer in the absence of his decency, thoughtfulness and willingness to work with others.