University visual identity issues

PHOTO: ODT FILES

It is no surprise the University of Otago is proceeding with its branding change and new logos.

It committed itself to the detailed development of its "visual identity" with mana whenua. Rejecting that commitment and support would have been extremely difficult.

Universities are also part of "progressive" New Zealand where Government-related organisations are eager to show they are "Te Tiriti-led".

The university consulted widely with staff, students and alumni and paints the response as supporting the proposed changes.

The primary question, however, is framed in a way that promotes agreement.

It asks if the "proposed visual identities reflect the future direction of the university".

Agreeing with this statement does not necessarily mean concurrence with the direction itself.

Given the direction from the university’s 2040 vision, the new "visual identity" had to change and had to reflect a strong Māori component as in the proposed logos.

Nearly three-quarters of those responding to the survey backed the "future direction" statement.

Negative reactions from some overseas donors and the large number of negative comments among the responses, however, gave pause for thought.

A screenshot of the university's new branding. PHOTO: ODT FILES

It was interesting, too, that a total of 77% of the almost 2500 people who took part in anpoll opposed the University of Otago’s proposed new logo.

Admittedly, that poll was highly unscientific.

However, its results likely displayed a conservativism in wider society in contrast to the approach from public service mandarins and the Government.

The Government funding body, the Health Research Council, as an example, has Māori Health Advancement Guidelines as a key part of grant applications.

The University Council’s decision this week, and conclusions in the consultation response document, partly answered some of the concerns, particularly about external branding.

The coat of arms was originally proposed to be used only in ceremonial settings.

This week, the council said it would continue to be used in a "range of applications".

A stylised version of the coat of arms would be used for international marketing and communications with alumni.

Positive longstanding symbols of identity are precious, even priceless, and should not be discarded without the utmost thought and care.

In particular, coats of arms are recognised internationally as part of many centuries of tradition.

Otago to thrive must attract international staff and international students and build on its tradition. The new tohu logos would be unlikely to carry the same gravitas or recognition in, for example, China.

While many value the Māori emphasis, there is a danger the likes of Otago become seen not as an international university with an indigenous flavour but as provincial and increasingly outside the international university mainstream.

The original proposal had the new logo with the new Māori name dominant for broad use internally.

This version, sensibly, would now predominantly be "used in spaces, communications or campaigns which directly celebrate or promote kaupapa Māori.

While the change to the new more meaningful Māori name is and should be widely backed, the prominence of the "University of Otago" title must not be subsumed.

In the face of the present financial crisis, the timing is most unfortunate.

Nonetheless, once on this journey, the university needs to proceed. Wisely, and in part for cost reasons, changes would be spread over two years and not begin until next May.

There was plenty of criticism of the design of the new logos, including the fonts.

Such comments are common when new symbols are created.

Similarly, there are likely to be mixed responses to the stylised version of the coat of arms.

But whatever these thoughts are, it is important this link to the university’s past and wider academic tradition is essential.

The promised "range of applications" for its continued use should not be narrow.