Veterans receive overdue recognition

Words matter, and few words matter more than "veteran".

As New Zealand prepares to mark another Anzac Day, the ever-increasing number of attendees at the dawn solemnities to remember those who served in the nation’s armed forces will underscore the value and esteem with which the nation regards that service.

The country has much to be thankful for in terms of its defence force personnel. While Anzac Day is largely held to be a day to show respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the conflict, the army, navy and air force have always had a wider remit than that.

Most obviously, they are called upon at times of disaster and have played a pivotal role in rescue and recovery from flood, fire and earthquake. Less obviously, they are at the frontline of protecting the country’s economic interests through fisheries and other border patrol work.

New Zealand also has a proud tradition of contributing on the world stage to peacekeeping initiatives under the auspices of the United Nations or as part of the international community. New Zealand service personnel are at work on 12 different overseas deployments at this time, in places as diverse as Antarctica and the Republic of South Sudan.

At its highest level New Zealand honours its armed forces: the walls of the debating chamber in the House of Representatives have carved into them the names and dates of many of this country’s most significant battles.

However, one aspect of this country’s treatment of former defence force personnel has always rankled with them.

The Veterans’ Support Act 2014 includes within it this country’s legislative definition of a "veteran". Given that the legislation provides funding for treatment, rehabilitation and support for injured service personnel and their families, its requirement that a veteran be someone who suffered an injury during a "qualifying service is reasonable.

However, that definition disqualifies many loyal soldiers, sailors and flyers from being able to legally call themselves "veterans", even though to most objective observers that would be exactly what they are.

The Royal New Zealand Returned and Services’ Association has lobbied for several years for this to change. It and many retired military members have felt excluded by the official definition of "veteran" and felt that it devalued their service,

Their pleas have been heeded. Veterans Minister Chris Penk, himself a former navy officer, has announced that the government will introduce legislation to redefine what a "veteran" is.

Those who earn service or campaign medals will qualify, as will personnel who serve three years or more. Rightly, that will include reserve force personnel as well as full-timers.

Mr Penk accepted that for some the definition of "veteran" would seem a small matter but argued that for those who have served it was a significant matter, and that the word came loaded with profound personal meaning.

We agree, and hope that this slight but salutary linguistic shift will properly recognise, with pride, the service of veterans past, present and future. The legislation will also include a covenant which will formalise the relationship between the government and veterans and act as a national promise to treat veterans with respect and dignity.

That should ensure that such recognition endures, albeit it is a well overdue change: the Veterans’ Advisory Board recommended a covenant be signed back in 2019.

Crowds gathered at the cenotaph in Queen's Gardens for the annual Anzac Day dawn service last year. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The other proposal in the Bill, to create a new National Day of Tribute to veterans, is more questionable.

In and of itself the idea seems fine but, even though it will not be a statutory holiday, it could run the risk of devaluing April 25, a day held sacred by generations of New Zealanders.

On the flip side, it and the proposed Veterans’ Service Awards to be distributed on that as yet still undecided day, could become overshadowed by the hustle and bustle of the everyday life those veterans served to protect if sufficient gravity is not afforded to it.

A solution might be for it to be an adjunct to Anzac Day, either in the hours after midday on the 25th, or as an event on the 24th or 26th.

Veterans will have the major say on that during the imminent consultation process, and so they should.

But for now, the commitment by the government to honour and uphold the legacy of our veterans is most welcome.