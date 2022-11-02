Farming organically the way of the future

Demand for organic food is increasing. Photo: Getty Images

Catastrophic climate change and ecosystem collapse — the daily warnings are dire and it’s an understandable response to walk through life with blinkers on, or to grasp at straws that might save us.

Genetic engineering technologies such as gene editing are increasingly touted as providing solutions, and there’s a lot of pressure from certain quarters to deregulate these techniques.

While the promises sound good — the possibility of GE ryegrass to reduce animal methane emissions, for example — the reality does not live up to the hype, and the risks are being ignored or glossed over. What effects might GE ryegrass have on the animals, on the meat or dairy we eat, and on other organisms in the wider ecosystem?

Gene editing is not as precise or predictable as claimed, and is quite different from natural selection or breeding. While scientific knowledge about genes is increasing all the time, gene editing techniques have a high likelihood of unexpected consequences, which scientists may not recognise or look for, because they don’t know what to look for. Where there are risks, we need regulation, and liability laws so users are responsible if anything goes wrong.

Meanwhile, we already have organic solutions, and increasing numbers of farmers adopting organic and regenerative practices, working with nature rather than artificially manipulating it. These practices are also being used by non-organic farmers.

Organics Aotearoa New Zealand (OANZ) is championing organic production on behalf of the growing organic sector, and is excited to see and support other producers moving towards more sustainable practices.

Organic and regenerative farms are helping to mitigate climate change because they have lower greenhouse gas emissions. Not only that, but their healthy living soils act like sponges, making them more resilient in the face of the increasingly frequent droughts and floods. Building up healthy soils, reducing tillage and maintaining a good sward all combine to sequester carbon and reduce erosion.

For more than 40 years, Rodale Institute in the United States has run a comparative trial of organic and non-organic grain cropping farms. They’ve found that organic systems produce 40% higher yields in times of drought, and release 40% fewer carbon emissions.

Organic pastoral farms generally have lower stocking rates, and therefore lower methane emissions straight away. Organic and regenerative systems harness natural nitrogen, rather than using fossil fuels to produce fertilisers. They have lower nitrous oxide emissions and reduced nitrate leaching to waterways.

In addition, organic and regenerative agriculture is better for ecosystem health overall, as well as for human and animal health and wellbeing. Because farmers use no harmful sprays, they contribute to greater biodiversity, from soil microorganisms and insects to birds and aquatic life. Organic farms are healthier environments for animals, and for workers and rural neighbours who aren’t at risk of spraydrift.

We also need to look beyond our borders to where and how our agricultural inputs are produced. Organic certification standards don’t allow the use of palm kernel expeller (PKE) as a supplementary animal feed. The expansion of palm plantations in the tropics is associated with massive deforestation, polluting forest fires and habitat loss for orangutans and other rainforest creatures.

GE animal feeds, notably soy, are also not allowed in certified organic production. New Zealand imports a lot of GE soy from Argentina. This is associated with rainforest destruction there, and is farmed as an industrial monoculture commodity crop using synthetic fertilisers and pesticides.

Organic principles and practices also align with indigenous values, such as the kaupapa of Hua Parakore, which include concepts like whakapapa (connection with the natural environment) and mauri (life essence or vitality).

As OANZ’s regular Organic Market Reports show, markets the world over are increasingly demanding safe, healthy, ethical organic food, with no greenwashing. Consumers are also increasingly showing their preference for GE-free food, demonstrated by the rise of the Non-GMO label in North America, for example. New Zealand is perfectly positioned to build on our reputation as a producer of high quality, GE-free and organic products for export and domestic markets.

We need to move swiftly towards the holistic approach of organics, to reduce and counteract climate change, improve biodiversity, clean up waterways, build vibrant soils and produce healthy food.

- Philippa Jamieson is chairwoman of the Organics Aotearoa NZ GE policy group, a freelance writer, and former editor of Organic NZ magazine.