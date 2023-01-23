Labour reacts well to crisis, avoids leadership battle

Chris Hipkins and Jacinda Ardern. Photo: NZ Herald

The usually solid political management skills of the Labour Party demonstrated over the past five years have been decidedly shaky in the past 12 months, but over the last three days it has reacted perfectly to an unexpected crisis.

The reverberations from the shock resignation of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday had barely settled in the time it took for its MPs to choose a new leader and for that man, Chris Hipkins, to yesterday confidently hold his first press conference as Prime Minister-designate.

This could have been a terribly divisive process, especially as the most logical successor to Ms Ardern, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson, had created a power vacuum by immediately ruling himself out.

But enough of Labour’s MPs remember the hurtful and divisive leadership battles which preceded Ms Ardern’s ascension to not want to go through all that turmoil and uncertainty again... and those who were not around to see it first-hand only have to look at the damage being done by the leadership carousel of the Conservative Party in Britain to realise the party’s goose would be cooked well before the October 14 election should it follow suit.

The rise of Mr Hipkins to the top job is a logical one, but little in politics is logical and some kind of leadership contest was entirely possible.

The fact it has been avoided will allow Labour to continue to claim it has the steadiest set of hands to steer New Zealand’s tiller into the rocky waves of a looming economic recession.

A potentially tricky reshuffle awaits - Mr Hipkins will need to move enough people around for his administration look new, but also not displace so many senior MPs that he upsets factions or creates disquiet or division in caucus.

Mr Hipkins also needs to carefully select what diplomatic travel he will undertake: he will need to introduce himself to world leaders, but he will also need to be at home to build his profile and establish his credentials well ahead of October 14.

But, for now, Labour has handily cleared what could have been a first fence fall in the election race.