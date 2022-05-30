Leaders who rose to genuine greatness

Nelson Mandela

Some of the world’s greatest leaders have been modest in person but inspirational in character and conviction.

Nationally they have transcended party politics with a desire to ensure a fair and just society for all, not just a select few. This in contrast to others who are ego-driven, opportunistic and lacking in humility.

In my opinion there have only ever been a few leaders of exceptional character and vision whose ideas and policies have led to huge societal advances in their own countries, but in some instances have also been a catalyst for change internationally.

Here are a few 20th century examples.

On a parochial level Michael Joseph Savage (1872-1940 ) cannot be overlooked. Although born in Australia, he moved to New Zealand in the early 1900s. He was prime minister of the first Labour government from 1935 until his death in 1940 and is regarded as the architect of New Zealand’s welfare state. During this period a forty-hour working week was standardised, together with the introduction of a minimum wage. The Social Security Bill provided for a universal free health system and universal superannuation from the age of 65. A programme of state housing was also started. He was revered for his gentle manner and genuine concern for the nation’s welfare. As a sign of this esteem, his picture continues to adorn the office walls of Labour party leaders.

One of the most impressive but possibly least known British prime ministers was Clement Atlee (1883-1967).

He led the British Labour Party from 1935 to 1955 and was to become the first Labour prime minister in the period from 1945 to 1951. Soon after the outbreak of World War 2, Winston Churchill became leader of the Conservative Party and formed a coalition government with Labour, in which Clement Atlee became his deputy prime minister in the war Cabinet. Churchill was the orator and public face of the war, whereas Atlee worked quietly and steadily in the background, happy not to be in the limelight. Atlee nonetheless had a clear resolve and determination that in post-war Britain a better and fairer society needed to be established.

Churchill and the conservatives on the other hand were offering little more than the status quo and continued imperial ambition. In the 1945 elections, the Labour Party won a landslide victory and was then able to implement sweeping changes. Atlee effectively presided over the establishment of the welfare state. During this period the National Health Service (NHS) was established which, as in New Zealand, provided free medical care for everyone. The National Insurance Act of 1946 was a comprehensive social security system covering sickness, unemployment and retirement pensions. Internationally, India was granted its independence from Britain and this paved the way for other countries to follow suit. Atlee’s leadership was also instrumental in the creation of Nato in 1949.

In later life, he became something of an elder statesman, and in a poem written to his brother Tom, he displayed humour and self deprecation.

“Few thought he was even a starter

There were those who thought themselves smarter

But he ended PM

CH and OM

An earl and a knight of the garter.”

Then there was Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948). For many years in India he led a campaign of non-violent resistance to British rule, and was a major figure in his country’s struggle for independence, with this finally being granted in 1947. Tragically, he was struck down by an assassin’s bullet the following year. Prior to 1914, Gandhi had also been a civil rights activist in South Africa. There is a statue of him in the precincts of the Wellington Railway Station.

Last, but not least, is Nelson Mandela (1918-2013).

For his political activities and opposition to apartheid he was sentenced in 1964 to a term of 27 years’ imprisonment, finally attaining his freedom in 1990. Rather than seeking retribution, Mandela encouraged a process of reconciliation, thus ensuring a stable post-apartheid transition. In 1992, he and F.W. de Klerk were jointly awarded the Nobel peace prize. From 1994 to 1999, he was South African president.

Mandela always displayed great dignity and character, even in the face of overwhelming adversity. Not surprisingly his reputation in South Africa and internationally is immense.

These are a few outstanding 20th century leaders whose vision, decency and above all humanity has shone and continues to shine a light for which we should all be grateful.

- Joss Miller is a retired Dunedin lawyer.