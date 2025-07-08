Letters to the Editor: Ardern, AI and Dunstan health

Dame Jacinda Ardern in London last year. Photo: Getty Images

Respect nosedived after reading Sir Ian’s letter

My huge respect for Sir Ian Taylor took a nosedive when I read his article on Jacinda Ardern’s legacy (ODT 4.7.25).

Triggered by a photo of the prime minister in a designer outfit he suddenly decides she has given up kindness in favour of ‘‘brand management’’. He thinks her book is written for that purpose. This is not only piffle, it is baseless vilification.

Sir Ian seems now convinced that Jacinda was heartless in trying to save the country from an international plague. He blames her for causing pain to the many who missed out on important events because of the lockdown. He claims other means of controlling the border were rejected because they didn’t fit ‘‘narrative’’.

And now he insinuates that the book was written for financial gain and self-glorification. Did he read it?

The book, written from the heart, simply lays out the experiences that shaped Jacinda’s socialist beliefs and the pressures that led her to do what she thought best for the country - to resign. And it was partly the sniping criticism of her attempts to better the lives of the less fortunate that led to that decision.

It is true that Jacinda’s ideals and inspirational humanitarianism have been tossed aside by this coalition, but she is not to blame for that. She did her wonderful best.

Islay Little

Opoho

Jacinda Ardern never asked the world to idealise her. Jacinda was doing her job as an effective politician taking advice from our top epidemiologist.

New Zealand shut down for good reason. We didn’t ask thousands of people from around the world to come here, putting us at risk.They knew they would be isolated. The wonderful healthcare workers made sure nobody was alone when they passed. The internet made it easy for everyone to keep in touch.

Jacinda was and is a special person. After reading her book A Different Kind Of Power I understand where her empathy comes from. We have yet to see any government able to stop the vitriol people seek on social media.

Mary Robertson

Ocean View

Congratulations Sir Ian Taylor for writing the chapter which Jacinda Ardern omitted.

However Sir Ian, you should also have reminded readers about how hard you tried to arrange for the importation of Rat tests and were turned down. These had been thoroughly tested overseas and were so badly needed.

Maybe Jacinda does not remember some of those important facts, but hopefully she does now realise that so many hardworking people are still suffering following the unnecessary stringent laws which she served on New Zealand.

Perhaps Jacinda has a sequel to write soon and maybe, Sir Ian, you can assist her with her memories.

Alex Armstrong

North East Valley

I take issue with Sir Ian Taylor’s letter to Dame Jacinda Ardern. Findings about the management of Covid 19 have pointed out what could have been done much better, even though it was done under unpredictable circumstances and immense pressure.

So, why now this diatribe? Some possible reasons present themselves.

1. A woman should be perfect and if not, she offends her devotee; men can appear in the media, but heaven forbid a female politician appearing in Vogue; A selective memory has forgotten the misogyny and death threats Ardern had to endure.

Sir Ian’s letter strikes me as unusually cruel at a time when Dame Jacinda might need some generosity of spirit and a welcome home. There are 20,000 of us who might not have been here to do that if not for her.

Leoni Schmidt

Dunedin

On surrendering all human endeavour to AI

AI frees us from mundane, time-consuming tasks, and we lap it up. Yet is it actually freedom that we’re drinking?

It saves us summarising that report ourselves, and churns out a ‘‘personalised’’ farewell song for a friend. When trying to write, we are now offered the most frequently used next word.

If we don’t flex our creative muscles, won’t we lose them? For what cause are we surrendering the training ground of human intellect and art?

On June 4, RNZ reported that in China, AI is being used to find every online reference to the Tiananmen Square massacre, to delete them.

At a time in global history when tech, big money, and overreaching governments are more closely wedded than ever, can we afford to give up our own voices?

The reply to this might be, ‘‘Sorry love, that horse has bolted.’’

But if your kids are on that horse - along with the future of humanity as a free, creative force - then it might yet be worth trying to run it down.

Anna Yeoman

Alexandra

Dunstan offers public health

I write to correct the unfortunate error in your correspondent Bob Scott’s letter (4.7.25).

Mr Scott states that ‘‘Dunstan Hospital is a private facility’’. Dunstan Hospital is owned by Central Otago Health Services Incorporated on behalf of the community and it is run by Central Otago Health Services Ltd, a not-for-profit charitable company.

It provides public health services at no cost - the exception to that is its evening and overnight primary care service which is providing a GP-style service out of hours following the withdrawal of most local GPs from providing these services some years back.

He is correct that this is charged for - as it would be if the patient attended their GP were they still providing the service - but that would be the case with any primary care after hours service anywhere.

Dunstan operates a 24-bed hospital that manages 93% of medical admissions from the Central Otago/Wanaka community - only 7% require to go on to Dunedin. These services are free.

We provide oncology infusion services for the region, district nursing, radiology, blood testing, physiotherapy and rehab services, and a range of other public services.

As they would be in any state owned hospital there is no charge for these services.

We receive extraordinary support from our local community in terms of donations and fundraising and this allows us to do things for which we are not funded by the Crown.

For example, we are funded to deliver three days a week of oncology infusions but provide four.

I do not wish to take away from Mr Scott any of the many other points he makes regarding the relative underservicing, close to home, of a rapidly growing region.

The absence of a walk-in ED facility in the region is a significant public concern.

But I would hate the public to think that Dunstan is anything other than a public health service.

Richard Thomson

Chairman, Central Otago Health Services Ltd

