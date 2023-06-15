Letters to the Editor: Bloomfield, volunteers and backpacking

Dunedin Hospital. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY/ODT FILES

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including the plight of universities, hospital waiting lists, and memories of backpacking in the seventies.

The universally weighty plight of universities

All New Zealand graduates ought to feel very concerned at the current situation in their universities right now.

Much has been written about the funding crisis, which is causing staff job losses proportionate to subjects where enrolments are decreasing. Unfortunately, that appears mostly in arts and humanities, the very subjects that teach critical thinking and how to live well in a civilised society.

This includes how to pivot when jobs not yet invented, emerge and change. Students from these endangered subjects are known for their flexibility in thinking and their adaptability. Many successful businessmen and engineers notably only employ graduates with arts subjects like history, literature and philosophy in their conjoint BA/BCom, BA/BE degrees.

Why the concern for graduates then? Well, most achieved their degrees in a more benign funding environment, but as their universities’ reputations tumble, as they must under the current squeeze, so their degrees’ value will tumble globally regardless of when they qualified.

There is an answer for bright minds to find. Scrap the current model where funds follow student numbers, and fund instead on an agreed vision of where New Zealand wants to be in the world in 10, 20 and 50 years’ time.

Graduates, if we can’t get the ball rolling out of this spiral, then what are we?

Christine Keller Smith

Former alumni director, University of Auckland

A lot of begetting

The university is planning to shed more academic departments in an effort to dig itself out of debt. Surely this is a form of self-immolation. Are serious students attracted to a university because it has many highly paid managers?

The senior management at Otago University urgently needs to read and digest Parkinson’s Law (The Economist, 1952), an article that details how managers beget managers ad infinitum. Let’s be frank, there has been an awful lot of begetting at this university.

Dr Pat Duffy

Opoho

Sir all of us

For Ashley Bloomfield to receive a knighthood for merely doing his job, to me seems wrong. During Covid times many people struggled and found day to day life difficult.

But because we Kiwis are such a resilient, compliant and sensible breed, we got through the worst of it.

I believe if anyone should get a knighthood it should go to the people of New Zealand, not the messenger.

Murray Dempster

Mornington

Voluntary shout

This month, and specifically during National Volunteer Week, June 18-24, is dedicated to celebrating all caring volunteers.

The Big Shout Out is a new campaign which encourages people to formally recognise and thank valuable volunteers.

"Kia ora rawa atua. Big thanks volunteers" congratulates volunteers on the National Volunteer Week website.

More than a million people do volunteer work in New Zealand. It is also important to note from the June 2022 "Strengthening our approach to volunteering" report that the economic value of volunteering is estimated at $4 billion a year.

In the report it also mentions improving recognition of volunteers. So please take time out to appreciate the time, effort, and also financial input/value that precious volunteers contribute to out society.

No matter what volunteers do they should all be truly respected.

Wendy Joy Baker

Nightcaps

The reality on being on a hospital waiting list

A year and a bit have passed. From a slight twinge to a pair of crutches and much reduced ability to do anything much, except struggle. But then, something worse. A driver who would not tolerate the short wait, while I back into a carpark, opposite the cafe I want to go into to. All mobility now has to be measured. Can I do it? Do I have the energy? The time? All tasks are protracted.

There’s a carpark in the main street of Mosgiel, very close to the cafe where I will replenish some energy, before the rest of the errands are undertaken. I begin my manoeuvre. But no, the horn is blaring. I see her, and the others behind her. I pull away and try again because I think I am too close or something. That’s not it. She just cannot tolerate the minute or two I need to make the manoeuvre, into the carpark that makes my trek into the cafe doable. The horn is really blaring now. I leave. She shoots past. Later, a total stranger helps load my groceries into the car from the wheelchair trolley and returns the trolley for me. Someone did good. Someone else should try that some time.

Liz Benny

Middlemarch

Memories of backpacking tour in 1973

Garry Wilson in 1973. PHOTO: ODT FILES

I have only recently realised that it is over 50 years ago that I backpacked my way around the South Island of New Zealand. In fact I was featured on page 8 of the Otago Daily Times dated 28.4.1973. As an Aussie on my first trip overseas with only $100 in my pocket I remember New Zealand fondly and the warm welcome I received.

Your photographer caught up with me as I was heading towards the East Coast on my $6 single-speed bike after spending some weeks picking apples at Alexandra.

I made my way up the coast camping and living on milkshakes, chocolate and tins of braised steak and onions. A couple must have felt sorry for me as they invited me to share a proper home-cooked meal with them. With some effort I made my way up the coast to Blenheim where I managed to get a job at Renwick constructing concrete water tanks. I remember the frosty mornings and sunny days. I even upgraded to a two-stroke powered push bike to get me to work and back.

I would like to recreate that trip but maybe this time on a multispeed bike and warmer clothes.

Garry Wilson

Tasmania

