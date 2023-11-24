Letters to Editor: climate refugees, government concerns, and Gaza

Photo: ODT Files

Prepare for influx of climate refugees

The DCC’s population projections for the city up to 2054 (ODT 21.11.23) take into account migration rates, but it is not clear whether these include the impact of climate change on our northern neighbours.

Evidence from the IPCC and independent scientists (including our own James Renwick) suggest that life in Australia over the next decades is going to become very unpleasant indeed. For example, the annual frequency of days over 35°C is projected to increase 20–70% by 2030: Perth is likely to experience 36 days of days over 35°C and by 2050 Sydney will experience 86 more days over 30°C than it does now.

By 2040 Melbourne will not only be much warmer but nearly 22,000 homes there will be at risk of water inundation. If we can’t keep global temperature increase below 2°C – and we are currently on track to reach that level – Sydney and Melbourne will probably experience temperatures as high as 50°C, and by 2040 Auckland is likely to experience 39 days a year over 25°C.

In these conditions there will be many Australians wanting to move south to a more temperate climate. Christchurch and Dunedin will inevitably be desirable locations. It is important, therefore, for our planners to think beyond just local factors in considering Dunedin’s future, and to prepare for a future in which we see significant numbers of climate refugees knocking on our doors, not just from Australia but from further afield as well. In fact, that could be a tremendous boost to Dunedin’s economy and vitality.

John Drummond

Dunedin

Governing for all

Christopher Luxon said National will govern for all New Zealanders. This is yet another claim that does not stand up to scrutiny.

By abandoning Fair Pay Agreements and bringing back 90-day trials, it is obvious his party does not value many in the workforce. By not continuing to index benefits to wages, it is estimated billions will be taken from beneficiaries over the next five years. For lower income families, abandoning the public transport discounts will be negative. As for plans to axe the Maori Health Authority, this indicates that the National Party are incapable of understanding evidence-based research which is very concerning.

Bringing back no-cause evictions will make renting more precarious and owners of rental properties will benefit hugely from their plans for landlords as will Mr Luxon on his multiple properties. A few shares in Auckland Airport held by Michael Wood pales in comparison. As for accusations of wasteful spending constantly lobbed at Labour, the current circus in Auckland is costing taxpayers unnecessary money by hiring hotels and airfares to and from Wellington.

Lou Scott

Kenmure

Snippet saddens

I was saddened to read a snippet headed "Helicopter pilot dies aged 78" (ODT 16.11.23). Why would anyone with a bit of decency choose to mention his past conviction without stating the many times he spent rescuing and flying people who needed urgent medical help or hospitalisation, risking his own life in these dash of mercy flights?

To focus on the negatives instead of the positives when announcing Dave Saxton had died left me in shock. As a long-time resident of Haast he was well known and liked by many people.

Because of its isolation Haast residents as well as visitors relied on people like Mr Saxton when there were accidents or emergencies to fly them to hospital, if the weather didn’t permit the rescue helicopter to leave its base. I would like to think Mr Saxton was remembered for his dedication to helping others, rather than as a criminal.

Margaret Nyhon

Alexandra

The appalling conflict in Gaza — just stop

Thank you Tom McKinlay for "The new apartheid", your well-informed and thoughtful piece bringing the personal stories of those caught up in the conflict (The Mix 11.11.23).

"Hath not a Jew eyes? Hath not a Jew hands, organs, dimensions, senses, affections, passions, fed with the same food, hurt with the same weapons, subject to the same diseases, healed by the same means, warmed and cooled by the same winter and summer, as a Christian is? If you prick us, do we not bleed?”. So says Sherlock, the Jew in Shakespeare’s Merchant of Venice.

Arabs also live, love, fight and bleed in exactly the same way. The very definition of "Semite" reads, "relating to the people who speak Semitic languages, especially Hebrew and Arabic".

Corrupt power-plays on both sides have created this hideous mess. Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, is what Jonathon Freedland calls an "enabler of Hamas". He built up the organisation, let it rule Gaza unhindered, and allowed funds from its Gulf patrons to keep it flush. Netanyahu actually told his Likud colleagues in 2019, "Anyone who wants to thwart the establishment of a Palestinians state has to support bolstering Hamas" as "part of our strategy to isolate the Palestinians in Gaza from the Palestinians in the West Bank". Netanyahu, warns Freedland, is walking right into Hamas’ trap, and many Israelis want him gone .

Who benefits from all those ruined houses, all those dead women and children?

The conflict over Gaza fuels an endless cycle of revenge in the Middle East and imperils Jews inside or outside Israel. Just stop.

Jocelyn Harris

Dunedin

