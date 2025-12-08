Letters to the Editor: climate, South D and Simms

Surrey St issues bubble on. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Govt moves the cue for climate backlash

"Emissions targets rejected by government" howled the headlines on Thursday (ODT 4.12.25). Sick making.

Recommendations made by the government’s own expert source on climate matters, the Climate Change Commission, have been summarily dismissed. Worse, existing methane targets are to be reduced.

What planet is our government on? Presumably, not the same one the rest of us share.

They acknowledge that climate change is an existential threat. Excellent.

In response, they have examined GDP projections, consulted with industry and decided the best course is to place a bet. A bet that waiting another 25 years before taking the commission’s advice will be less costly than taking it now.

Less costly to whom? Quite possibly not the communities the government serves.

There are many thousands of New Zealanders who, at their own cost, are taking substantial steps now to mitigate climate change. They will vote in the 2026 election.

The government should not be surprised if they vote to kick them out.

Jenny McDonald

Dunedin

Go engineers

I appreciate Jennifer Shulzitski’s reminder that "Mother Nature is powerful" (ODT 3.12.25). True enough.

But how exactly does she know engineers can’t protect low-lying communities such as South Dunedin? Is this based on fact or ideology?

Humans have lived beside or on water forever, thanks to that simple, unfancy invention called drainage.

Just ask the Dutch: Schiphol Airport sits 4m below mean sea level, and half the country lives below it too. Yet everything works because engineers design smart systems that work with nature to keep water where it belongs.

And that’s the thing: engineers actually love working with Mother Nature. Together, they shape wonderful communities in all sorts of places and climates — yes, even in low-lying areas.

So before we pack South Dunedin off on a "managed retreat," perhaps let the engineers do what they do best. If the Dutch can land jumbo jets below sea level, surely we can handle some rain.

Julian Doorey

South Dunedin Stormwater Justice Group

Doctor’s article praised

Congratulations ODT for publishing Dr Rona Carroll’s excellent article on the absurdity of this government ignoring the advice of experts and instead consulting public opinion on the regulation of puberty blockers (Opinion 24.11.25). How sad that more publications won’t do the same but would rather make money through bogus opinion and shock-horror headlines which further alienate and dehumanise gender diverse people.

And congratulations Dr Carroll for speaking out on this controversial topic. How sad it truly is that many more professionals who actually know what they’re talking about aren’t speaking out too, when clearly our society is happy to turn a blind eye and let the ill-informed bury transgender people alive under a mountain of misinformation.

John Yonder

Dunedin

Andrew Simms. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Well done for rattling the old guard’s cages

Councillor Andrew Simms has upset the old guard of city councillors. God forbid that someone with get-up-and-go wants to see action with the sewage crisis in South Dunedin, instead of being stood on by councillors who want to wait another nine years.

As for undermining work by staff to address infrastructure neglect and climate change impact, as quoted by one of the old guard, is pushing it a bit much after 10 years of waiting. Now Cr Simms has found out first hand what Crs Lee Vandervis and Jules Radich have had to put up with from the old guards. Maybe Cr Simms should have inserted the words "cycle" or "Otago University" to get the old guard on his side? Good on you Andrew, that’s why we voted you in.

Alan Shooter

Dunedin

Not a bright scheme

Only World Rugby could organise a competition where one of the two most successful teams in the history of the tournament gets knocked out at the quarterfinal stage.

Randal Scott

Caversham

