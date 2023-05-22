Letters to the Editor: historic buildings, traffic and waste

The Princes St buildings. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including the demolition of the historic buildings on Princes St, the closure of Alexandra Wastebusters, and the problem of traffic speed in Beach St, Waikouaiti.

Former Green seeks a change of government

Your correspondent Glen Morgan (ODT 17.5.23) casts aspersions upon those who donate to the National and/or Act New Zealand parties. I am one of those.

A former Green Party voter, I am not rich and will benefit little from any tax cuts. Actually I'd rather we paid the tax and got better services and a proper hospital.

I seek a change of government because the present government has been the most divisive, least transparent and most wasteful one I have seen.

They haven't even managed to do a good job of health, education and housing.

At least we have some chance of reasoning with the right-of-centre lot.

Julian Price

Creedmoor

Paving paradise

Sad to see that the historic buildings at 380, 382 and 386 Princes St, along with 11 Stafford St, will be demolished after consent was granted due to the lack of action by the out-of-town property owner to repair or restore these buildings.

I realise that the buildings are a hazard now but there is no need to tear down the facades which can be preserved, just like the building on the corner of Frederick and George Sts which now has a grocery store.

This building was completely rebuilt from new but retained the facade. New Zealand is a young country and we don’t have buildings that are centuries old like in Europe, but more effort should be put in to retaining our commercial buildings and significant homes pre-1900.

I have pride in watching tourists visiting our city walking around taking photographs of our buildings and streetscapes.

Ashley Boorer

Andersons Bay

Gore answer?

It may not be the whole answer but I believe a change in the electoral process may result in improved relations between the Gore mayor and councillors. What I propose is that the electorate simply vote for the councillors, and then the councillors vote as to who will be their chairman, who will then take the title of mayor.

Richard Paxman

Wanaka

Sad state of affairs

If all children came to school well fed, in climate appropriate clothing, and well rested. If they were from peaceful law-abiding homes, and had been read to and talked with from an early age. If there was easy access to medical care, and no conditions which affect learning — autism ADHD, foetal alcohol syndrome to mention just a few.

Then it might be possible to pay teachers by results. But all pupils don't come from these conditions. Sadly, it is unlikely they ever will.

Lynne Hill

Mosgiel

Wastebusters

Like almost everyone I know, l was horrified to hear of the imminent closure of Alexandra Wastebusters. Wastebusters is of immense and incalculable value to the community, equally for the vast quantity of material it keeps out of landfill, and the affordable resources it provides people for a myriad of (re)uses.

How we deal with our waste is one of the most important issues of our time, and we cannot afford to lose Wastebusters. Yet if there was an appeal to the public for help in keeping it operating, I for one, missed it. We need more information if we are to avoid this catastrophe.

Marie Gale

Alexandra

Beach St meeting welcome but calming needed

The community meeting in Waikouaiti about Beach St traffic concerns was well attended and I came away with a much better understanding of the issues involved.

The Mainland agri-business general manager gave a very comprehensive presentation of the details of the consents that are required and have been granted to operate their Waikouaiti egg farm and feed mill.

She also gave details of when these have not been observed and the efforts and procedures that have been put in place to correct these.

It was quite clear that some residents are affected more than others.

What did become abundantly clear was that general traffic speed of both locals and visitors was of more concern to many than truck noise.

Everybody at the meeting without exception thought that lowering the speed limit on Beach St would alleviate many of the safety issues.

A lower speed may also lower noise and vibration levels.

Rather than waiting years for a lengthy bureaucratic process to lower the limit a temporary one could be put in place immediately which would also prove whether it was a good option or not.

As 30% of Mainland’s staff at Waikouaiti are locals I’m sure they would be happy to support this along with other traffic-calming measures.

Mark Brown

Waitati

Uni squeeze

Why is the cash-strapped university employing yet another consultant, this time to rearrange rooms? Is this an essential task?

If so, surely someone already there could sort this out at no extra cost. Maybe it is time for everyone to get on providing the education support they are there for.

J. Park

Wakari

