Letters to Editor: hospital, DCC, pensions

Glazing on the north face of the new Dunedin hospital in-patient building.

Delaying tactics for hospital concerning

We, the Dunedin Area Citizens Association Inc, are extremely concerned and disappointed at the delay tactics shown in the building of the new Dunedin hospital.

The citizens of Dunedin, Otago, North Otago, Central Otago and Southland need these tactics to stop and expect Health New Zealand and the government to stand by their word and move forward.

Local contractors are concerned about having to re-tender for the contracts already given.

This is neither ethical nor professional for business undertakings.

Where possible local contractors should be given preference instead of the added cost of having people move into the area to work on this build.

The tactics being shown to date are time-wasting and costs will rise in the meantime whilst the powers that be turn a blind eye to our rebuild.

Perhaps the build would be on track and properly started if the original contract had stayed within the bounds of New Zealand and not been given to an overseas company?

We urge the government and Health NZ to start thinking about the cost this is having in the arenas of the ill, infirm, elderly and the workers of the health system. It is not right to hold the people to ransom, which is in effect what is being done.

Jennifer Thomas

Secretary, Dunedin Area Citizens Assn Inc

Rally the troops

In my early days as a trade union leader, both locally and then national leader of the New Zealand Waterside workers union, it became very obvious to get success go straight to the top then say bye bye to the lift operator on the way out.

So city councillors, arrange to have the Prime Minister meet the councillors in Dunedin.

Having done that, put the question "Are we to have the hospital as promised by the National Party now, or not? Yes or no?"

If the answer is no then rally the troops from Christchurch to Bluff.

This is the way the Port Chalmers container terminal was won.

Bruce Malcolm

Past-president NZ Waterside Workers

Paper cuts

Shane Reti's wholesale reduction in funding for the new Dunedin Hospital shows the result of the chaotic coalition wasting huge resources on rich landlords, cancelled ferries, Ministeries of Red Tape, and the wealthy through a tax bonanza.

But to compare National's cuts to the hospital to those few proposed earlier by Labour, is comparing an evisceration to a paper cut.

Ewan McDougall

Broad Bay

Here, have it back

I have for a while now been considering how local people can help with the new hospital project.

Costs continue to challenge this much needed building. Cost problems are not at all surprising given the rampant inflation and supply issues facing all building projects since the Covid pandemic, the North Island cyclone disasters, the various war conflicts in the world today and the resultant world economic decline.

Tax cuts were given out as an election bribe at the last election.

Yet that same government is now threatening to reduce the new hospital build because they say, we can’t afford it.

How about we consider donating our tax cuts to a public fund to build the hospital this wonderful city and region deserve?

Sue Walthert

Dunedin

Thank you so very much for so very little

Thank you so much for the $2-per-week increase in my pension . No matter the small amount, it was very much appreciated. That was until the DCC increased our rates $10 per week.

Perhaps your government could restrict further increases to the annual rise in the cost of living, or possibly bring back food stamps?

M. Hollis

Mosgiel

When it’s not what it is

When is GE not GE? When our transtasman food regulator, Food Standards Australia New Zealand, proposes to change the definition of genetic engineering.

They want the newer gene editing techniques (like CRISPR) to be exempted from being regulated as GE, exempted from safety assessment, exempted from labelling.

This means consumers would have no idea if they're eating these types of GE foods or ingredients. There would be no traceability, and no ability for monitoring or recall if any health and safety risks became apparent. And no consumer choice.

We must be able to know what's in our food and have a choice. We want to know what's in our food and how it has been produced and processed.

We can still write to Minister of Food Safety Andrew Hoggard to express our opinions on this matter.

Philippa Jamieson

Opoho

Red mist

Gerry Eckhoff (Opinion ODT 29.8.24) is correct regarding council heritage items. Rules for a property is one thing, a property item is quite another. A tree caught in the council plan locks the ratepayer into all its costs while passing citizens visually consume it for free. Frankly, it all operates like a page from the communist manifest.

Jim Moffat

Caversham

