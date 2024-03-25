Letters to the Editor: party politics and name suppression

Photo: ODT files

Party politics have no place at council table

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including party politics in the council, dangerous road signs in Arthur St, and leniency around name suppression.

It should now be abundantly clear to Dunedin City Council voters why party politics have no place around the council table.

In just two matters reported in the same issue of the ODT (21.3.24), Cr Marie Laufiso is quoted as saying in regard to the possible sale of Aurora Energy that "she deplores neoliberal economics which we are all enslaved to".

It is not at all clear from this statement, nor indeed any statement made in the past by Cr Laufiso, just what economic skills, strategies or experience she brings to the table. Governing a city requires at least some economic ability I would have thought.

Secondly, she chose not to attend a meeting with Southland MP Joseph Mooney following the advice from the mayor that such meetings should be conducted with mutual respect.

Both Cr Laufiso and Cr Walker chose to toss their toys out of the cot rather than engage in any form of discussion with a government MP.

While they may be fervent opponents of the present government, they should recognise that the country overwhelmingly voted for change.

It does seem that if any city or district council becomes infested with those who indulge in party politics that it is inevitable that they will fail to truly represent all of the ratepayers.

Something which Crs Laufiso and Walker may wish to consider.

Russell Garbutt

Dunedin

A waste of time?

On October 19 2023, I made a submission to the DCC Road Speed Management hearings in the Art Gallery.

I prepared a presentation including a video and I thought I had convinced the panel of four councillors that the school zone for Arthur St School is incorrectly placed and dangerous.

The street sign just above the intersection of City Rd and Arthur St clearly states "School zone ends" and there is another sign indicating that 50kmh is allowed immediately above it.

However, 100m or so beyond the designated school zone there is a commonly used entrance to Arthur St School, and City Rd fills with traffic twice daily during school terms as parents either drop off or collect their children.

Nothing has changed since I made my submission and I wonder what the reaction will be if a child is injured (or worse) in that stretch of City Rd near the school entrance when it clearly states that 50kmh is allowed.

In view of the letter by Neville Williamson (ODT 3.3.24) ‘Speed zones seemingly confuse many’ and the somewhat dismissive response from the DCC Transport Group Manager, I wonder what, if any changes, have been made as a result of those hearings?

Or was it a waste of time and effort making presentations?

John Burton

Belleknowes

[Scott MacLean, Dunedin City Council climate and city growth general manager, replies: "Speed restrictions in the area your correspondent refers do form part of Dunedin’s new draft Speed Management Plan. A hearing on the plan is currently adjourned while we await further information from government, which has signalled it plans to amend legislation relevant to speed limits. Once we know what the changes are, the hearing will resume and further changes to speed limit zones – including around Arthur St School – can be considered."]

Name suppression fair, or misplaced leniency?

I refer to your newspaper report (ODT 20.3.24) of a Queenstown medical specialist convicted of driving under the influence.

His alcohol reading was seven times over the legal limit.

The choices this person made clearly put the lives of the public in very real danger.

I accept his counsel’s submissions as to his client’s background and circumstances.

Nevertheless, to put before the court that publication of his name would "affect his standing with his patients and with the medical profession" I find offensive.

Absolutely no-one is above the law and identity for such a selfish self-absorbed offence should be mandatory in the public’s interest.

It is woeful for the rest of us, seeing such misplaced leniency handed down to this man.

Defence counsels are notorious for over-embellishing the facts to get their clients off the hook: one would hope this did not occur here.

Personal circumstances of tragedy are sadly a fact of life.

But at the same time this man’s bad choices, had he not been apprehended, could have resulted in catastrophic carnage of human life.

Clive McNeill

North East Valley

Eye eye

I write this in reply to Jane Musgrave’s letter (ODT 21.4.24). I also went in to Dunedin Hospital for planned eye surgery and I also have the utmost praise for all staff involved, from my surgeon Dr March (no relation ), clinic staff, orderlies, theatre staff and day surgery nurses, all were so friendly and kind.

Linda March

Arrowtown

