Letters to the Editor: truth, climate and the Middle East

Photo: Getty Images

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including criticising the government, the future overheating of Earth, and standing in support of Palestinians.

ECE plans frightening, lack understanding

David Seymour, as the Minister for Regulation, has his sights firmly set on early childhood education. The Early Childhood Council which represents private centres have given a list of the changes they are hoping for from the regulation review.

I must say as an early childhood teacher this wish list is frightening and shows a surprising lack of understanding as to how care and learning works in childcare centres.

One of their suggestions is to have a two-tier level of care, involving fully funded and adequate levels of care for six hours, for example from 9am-3pm, and a lower level of staffing outside of this time frame.

Unfortunately we cannot explain to babies, toddlers and young children that if they have needs before 9 or after 3 that they may just have to wait, as we are effectively babysitting on minimum child-to-adult ratios at this time.

The council are also suggesting removing pay parity for all teachers, and letting the "market" decide teachers’ pay rates. There would be outrage at this suggestion for primary or secondary teachers. Early childhood teachers are dedicated and talented teachers, and the qualified teachers have undertaken the same level of study as other registered teachers.

Devaluing teachers places a low value on the wellbeing of children. Everyone who wants the children of Aotearoa to be well cared for should be very concerned about these possible changes in early childhood.

Karla Lawrie

Belleknowes

Not going to happen

Emeritus Prof Drummond’s concerns about the future overheating of Earth in general and New Zealand in particular (Opinion ODT 23.9.24) is presented as if our government can "solve the world climate crisis" by "stop building more roads and therefore prevent more petrol/diesel vehicles from travelling because there would be no roads to drive on". Is this the professor’s solution?

New Zealand could sink into the South Pacific and that would make diddly squat to any alteration to climate change. Concern over climate change is the focus of wealthy educated well-fed people but they seem to be unaware that it is the tens of millions of under-privileged in China and India and Africa who are struggling to survive that will change the world’s climate. If they have to choose between feeding their children and climate change they will not give a nano-second of thought to climate change.

Stan Randle

Alexandra

On the other hand

Thank you to John Drummond, Gwynne Dyer and some of the contributors to The Weekend Mix for keeping the existential issue of climate change/global warming in front of us and for encouraging behaviours that would help deal with it. Thanks to the Otago Daily Times for including these items, but there appears to be a preponderance of advertisements that encourage or applaud behaviours that are doing the exact opposite of what is needed. If our behaviours continue in the current direction, I see very little hope for the future of our planet.

Peter Schwartz

Maori Hill

Headlines loved

Another interesting, amusing article from Jim Sullivan (Opinion ODT 23.9.24), though he did not specifically mention NZ Truth, which was famous (infamous?) for its headlines. For example, an article on consumers' complaints about too much dirt on potatoes was headlined, "Muddy spuddies don't make buddies."

A UK headline, possibly apocryphal, that rivals the "Super Caley" headline was for a report of a mental patient who assaulted two laundry workers and then escaped from an institution: "Nut screws washers and bolts."

Phil Gendall

St Clair

I’m confused: nothing makes sense any more

I am confused. What does the "rules based order" mean? It seems that the US makes the rules and the US orders others around. What's happened to international humanitarian law and international human rights?

We have the US trying to push Nato to Russia's border, which resulted in the war in Ukraine. What would happen if China, with Mexico's permission, put missiles to the US border? Well done to New Zealand for voting for Israel to leave the occupied Palestinian territories in the recent UN resolution. A step in the right direction. But nothing makes sense any more.

Ann Mackay

Oamaru

Undeniable slant

I look forward to being proven wrong but the obvious slant of our ODT editor is undeniable. Every editorial I read is criticising the current government — not one positive one have I read.

I wish I was wrong and that my interpretation of this daily contribution is misguided and incorrect.

I thought a newspaper’s content put forward by their staff reporters, journalists etc were to be based on facts and not ideology or personal opinions. Is that why mainstream media is dwindling in all facets of publications? Any wonder why we don’t believe all we read today?

I look forward to a return of genuine journalism that isn’t afraid of reporting both sides with a lack of bias. I guess it all stems from the top and if the editor shows his leaning so blatantly, any wonder why most content of a paper itself is the same.

Joyce Yee-Murdoch

Cromwell

[The Otago Daily Times has no slant in any political direction. One of the prime functions of the media in a well-functioning democracy is to hold those with power to account, no matter what their political leanings. The Otago Daily Times will continue to do just that. Editor.]

Letter decried as ridiculous and saddening

Russell Garbutt of Clyde (20.9.24) accuses the Green Party of supporting Hamas, which is obviously ridiculous.

They, like most, are appalled at the attempted annihilation of the Palestinians by Israel. Tens of thousands have been murdered by Mr Netanyahu and his forces. A grossly disproportionate response to the deadly incursion by Hamas.

I applaud the Greens for showing empathy with those innocent victims of the Israeli regime. Hamas are a small percentage of the people of Palestine, Mr Garbutt makes a mistake labelling the Palestinians living in the hellish circumstances Israel has created for them as being Hamas members.

Wear your Arabic scarf with pride, against the senseless killing.

Philip Ballard

Broad Bay

[Abridged — length. Editor.]

It seems rather futile to try to convince your correspondents who believe, for instance, that Green Party members who wear the keffiyeh (Palestinian scarf) "believe in the annihilation of the State of Israel" (20.9.24) that this might not be the case.

Last week the Gaza Health Ministry released a 649-page document detailing the names of the 34,344, or so Palestinians known to have been killed by the relentless Israeli bombardment of their homes, schools and hospitals since October 7. The first 14 pages reportedly list the names of dead babies aged from birth to one year.

The documented figures alone should convince any sane person exactly who is being annihilated, and by whom.

N. Yates

Dunedin

I think I am more saddened than angry that the cognitive dissonance is so strong in people like Russell Garbutt that they can be less offended by a genocide of men, women and children than peaceful protest against it. I feel sorry for such people.

Andrew Nichols

Kew

Address Letters to the Editor to: Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, 52-56 Lower Stuart St, Dunedin. Email: editor@odt.co.nz