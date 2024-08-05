Letters to the Editor: Vandervis, the uni and George St

Cr Lee Vandervis. Photo: ODT files

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including the complaint against Cr Lee Vandervis, the university's negative press, and reimagining George St ... again.

Who makes the rules, who is applying them?

Because there is little clear exposition or detail in the recital of Cr Vandervis’ so-called misconduct it is not possible to either condone or condemn his behaviour. Who makes and/or interprets the "rules"?

Hiring an outside investigator cannot ensure "independence" – quite the reverse.

What is abundantly clear is that the insults hurled, i.e. "pale, male and stale" are explicitly personal and, as such have absolutely no place in the council’s, or any professional, debate. These are singularly racist, sexist and ageist slurs as claimed and can never be justified.

Whether Cr Vandervis chooses to apologise or not, Cr Marie Laufiso’s unhealthy fixation on the person and not the behaviour is such a that a public apology is required or she should be dropped from committees until an appropriate (formal) apology is rendered, not just to Cr Vandervis but also to her fellow councillors and the mayor, for unprofessional and deliberately disruptive conduct.

Is our council so prone to conflict that a neutral facilitator is needed for ethical oversight?

V.H. Markham

Dunedin

Casting stones

As a ratepayer in Dunedin, I take considerable exception to the constant bullying behaviour by councillors towards Cr Vandervis.

It seems he is singled out due to his ability to think, speak and act as he feels is appropriate, which is very likely why he was elected?

Like him or loathe him, he fulfills a very important role in challenging those councillors and members of the public who appear to simply comply with woke tokenism.

Dissent is actually a very important component of our democratic process.

Could I also remind councillors and others of the biblical advice: let he/she who is without sin, cast the first stone.

Gerrard Eckhoff

Alexandra

Cost matters

Lee Vandervis has already cost the ratepayers over a pathetic traffic ticket. Now he is going to cost them again because he can't keep his mouth shut, admit he is wrong and apologise.

Kay Hannan

Oamaru

Neutrality appeals

Council meetings should always be held on neutral ground. The council chambers are neutral, a marae is not.

If for some reason a meeting was to be held on a marae then the councillors attending should be treated as honoured guests and while they may be spectators of marae protocol there should be no expectation of them to actively take part in such ceremonies.

Cr Vandervis was quite within his rights to object. His job is to represent the citizens of Dunedin. To do that he needs to not be cowed by those seeking more power at the council table than other citizens have.

Peter Foster

Merton

The law of the land

I don't know the back-story on Lee Vandervis' comments, but the comments of Karen Carter highlight the steadily growing accusations, born of malice, political correctness, divisiveness, blame and hatred that the country seems to be immersed in.

Every immigrant, either individual or group, must live to the rules of the society they have chosen to be a part of, without compromise. The laws of the land should be for the safety, wellbeing and benefit of all its people and should be applied and directed to everyone who chooses to live here. In our democracy race, and creed should be no bar.

Bronwyn Vernon

Clyde

Otago a special place with much to recommend

I write in support of Prof Jim Hazledine’s excellent article (Opinion ODT 25.7.24). The university has fielded a lot of negative press in recent times and as an Otago alumnus I am concerned about that. The University of Otago is a very special place, with a focus on the rest of the country and the world. A vigorous growth-oriented turnaround has a lot to commend it.

John Eliott

Wānaka

Ripped off

Re "How some of the roles compare" (ODT 31.7.24). When I compare it with my old job washing dishes, it shows in four decades all workers have been ripped off. In 1982 as a dishwasher I earned $8 an hour, $12 in weekends. No qualifications required. The RBNZ calculator puts $8 in 1982 wages at $45 in today's money which comes to an annual wage of nearly $94,000. Compare this with some of the salaries in your article: a lawyer starting out $62,000, an accountant $72,000.

Bernard Jennings

Wellington

Revive George St

Something needs to be done is the reading in the Otago Daily Times (16.7.24). The education is easy. The landscaping in George St may look beautiful to some, but it is not functional. Get rid of all the greenery and planters and clear George St so the drivers can travel up and down without all the bits and pieces impeding the road and footpaths.

Let the cars travel up and down George St again, and to people getting off the buses to patronise the shops again. Plenty of parking without all the silly clutter everywhere, with plenty of activity in the area this will discourage a lot of bad behaviour, which is happening in the hub. The hub would not be needed anymore.

Deanna Pedersen

Dunedin

Address Letters to the Editor to: Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, 52-56 Lower Stuart St, Dunedin. Email: editor@odt.co.nz