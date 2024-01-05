Letters to the Editor: speed limits, carbon and tourists

How do we stop young people from killing themselves on our roads? Photo: Getty Images

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including road deaths and speed limits, burying carbon in the ocean, and what sets Dunedin apart from other tourist spots.

The need for speed, and speed limits

Re your editorial (3.1.24) on road deaths and speed limits, it is interesting to note the relative statistics of other countries such as Australia and the United Kingdom.

We do not stack up well, but it’s hard to correlate those statistics with the realities of driving in the aforementioned countries, the first with a few big cities but otherwise sparse populations spread over an enormous landmass with open higher speed roads, while the other (UK) extremely densely populated coupled with multitudes of narrow country lanes with blind corners that everyone seems to drive too fast on but have strangely low accident rates.

Plus a big motorway system that allows higher speeds. Hard to fathom.

Your conclusion lacks credibility in stating that the new Transport Minister, Simeon Brown, is myopic and improvident because he has directed Waka Kotahi and councils not to commit further money to walking and cycle projects.

Where is the evidence that such projects will stop younger people, and motorcyclists in particular, from killing themselves on our roads? And how are those projects going to stop the moments of inattentive driving or using the cell phone? Surely we do need safer roads and better drivers coupled with more investment in the roading network. Walking tracks and cycleways are "nice to have" but they won’t make one iota of difference to the road toll.

Graeme Thompson

Wānaka

After reading the editorial this morning with a sinking feeling that we are going to be subjected to years of criticism now that we have a new government, when I was hoping for a balanced assessment of some new policies, I realise that the old left-wing media agenda is still in place.

Speaking of speed limits in towns and discussion about road tolls over the years, do you think the majority of people who go out on the open road and die of a speed related crash ever read your editorials or even the newspaper?

As for the ridiculously low speed limit of 40kmh around towns, how many deaths in towns can be linked to cars going 50kmh or 60kmh? How many deaths are recorded in towns anyway?

As for your extremely sarcastic tone towards Simeon Brown regarding cycle and walking trails, such a tiny proportion of the population use these grand pathways for many different reasons, yet we have roads needing maintenance and intersections needing to be changed into roundabouts for safety, but no, cycling and walking have been the focus for the funds.

I look forward to some fair and balanced and even encouraging editorials in the future.

Annette Wale

Wānaka

I would like to congratulate the resentful, over-achieving survivor of the Public Interest Journalism Fund intake who seems to have written your editorial condemning Simeon Brown's transport policies and quoting the fable of the Tortoise and the Hare. I believe that the tortoise is as likely to be hit by a self-entitled cyclist or scooter rider, stepped on by an impatient pedestrian or jogger or drown in a pothole as it is to be run over by a car. I also contend if $50 million had been spent on the roads and not dumped in the harbour beside the railway line, potholes would be much safer for tortoises.

Brendan Murphy

Fairfield

Worth thought

The idea of burying carbon in the ocean, as laid out by Otago marine scientists Rebecca J McLeod and Cliff Laws (ODT 3.1.24) has some merit, possibly as an adjunct to land based initiatives. It would be great to have a habitable planet for future generations for hundreds and thousands of years.

However, having more carbon in the sea would displace water and create marginal rises in sea level. The carbon cycle on land will absorb and hold moisture and accelerate growth over time. It would help prevent erosion along waterways and shorelines. Discussion and debate is essential.

David George

Cromwell

Opinion was on the money

How lucky we are to have Sophie Barker on our council: her letter "What tourists want" (ODT 29.12.23) is right on the button. From her own experience she knows what sets Dunedin apart from other cities and tourist spots.

And from my own personal experience , as a long time promoter of our city’s heritage, and a cruising addict to boot, it isn’t just leaping on a bicycle and riding off into the wild blue yonder.

One only needs to look at the average age of the hoards of visitors who fill the city on a regular basis through the summer. Yes, there will be some younger and fitter visitors keen to hire a bike for the day, but there are thousands of others more interested in a rail journey through the Taieri Gorge, with time in their day to also take in the city’s unique wildlife and view our equally unique built heritage.

In line with our image would be the reinstatement of the High St cable car, with its views over the city, harbour and peninsula on the route and still more magnificently from the terminus in Mornington. This is where money towards boosting tourism would be far better spent.

Lois Galer

Dunedin

