Orange is a warning light for NZ democracy

As United States President Donald Trump blunders, bluffs and bullies, Civis wonders how vulnerable New Zealand is to such leadership.

Could this country be taken over by someone who trashes constitutional and human rights or embraces economic stupidity? The answer, frighteningly, is yes.

Our democracy is vulnerable to creeping or, as is occurring in the US, leaping degradation. History alone should give us more than pause for thought.

Robert Muldoon, in the authoritarian, populist mould, intimidated and dominated. As both prime minister and finance minister, and through force of personality, he wielded enormous power. His policies precipitated the financial crisis of 1984. A full-blown constitutional crisis was narrowly avoided.

While strict censorship would always be applied during world wars, the 1951 Waterfront strike also witnessed draconian emergency measures. Not only was the media censored, but it was even illegal to donate food or money to strikers or their families.

Totalitarian and anti-democratic impulses march to the drum of the liberal left as well. Plans for "hate speech" laws, later shelved, threatened freedom of expression. Subscribing to authorised understandings of Te Tiriti o Waitangi became, and still often is, compulsory in government and related spheres.

Some will argue, too, that specific and unelected Māori positions on the likes of Environment Canterbury undermine the democratic principle of one person one vote. Although various Covid restrictions and regulations were always temporary, they stirred protests and criticisms.

Meanwhile, governments practice information obfuscation, fail to legislate lobbying rules, and ministers engage in conflicts of interest. Proper processes are sometimes bypassed.

Flimsy faith in politics and politicians falls further, and corrosive corruption looks for openings. Increasing polarisation sets the stage for disillusionment and, potentially, authoritarianism.

New Zealand, smugly, might believe a vile populist such as Donald Trump would not be elected here, but think again. Many New Zealanders could be prepared to give a non-democratic, powerful leader a go.

New research from the Helen Clark Foundation found almost a third (32%) of 2000 people surveyed were open to "having a strong leader who does not have to bother with Parliament and elections". Thank goodness women have the vote. Their separated-out level was lower at 28%.

These figures are despite 81% saying democracy was a good way of governing New Zealand. Men aged 30 to 44, at 49%, were the keenest on that strong leader option. Under 30s were high at 47%. The male ethnicity breakdown was Asian 51%, Māori 45%, Pasifika 40% and New Zealand European 24%.

Fertile ground abounds at a time when social cohesion is fraying and when extremes dominate debates.

The political, educated, managerial classes dictate official discourse and correct ways of thinking. No wonder everyone else rebels. No wonder they look to an outsider, a demagogue who upsets the establishment. If that’s a strong leader who breaks all the rules, so be it.

New Zealand also lacks the backstop of a written constitution, and its Bill of Rights is weak. Much follows "convention", meaning it is vulnerable to abuse and complacency.

The "mainstream media", for all its many faults, is essential for democracy, participation, relatively unbiased and reliable information and holding politicians to account. Yet, it is mistrusted, abused and ignored more than ever.

The efforts of commentator Bryce Edwards are welcome. He has established the Integrity Institute to scrutinise vested interests in the political process. The institute’s unofficial lobbying and influence registrar was launched this week.

At the same time, the "Let’s Level the Playing Field" campaign to enhance political transparency and integrity was unveiled. Among those behind it are former prime minister Helen Clark and former National Cabinet minister Anne Tolley.

These people are far from complacent about our democracy. We, the public, must also not take our fragile democracy and civil rights for granted.

