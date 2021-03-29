Poverty eradication exemplar in China beats UN guideline

Wang Zhijian

Despite raging pandemic and tough economic challenges, China clinched victory in eradicating absolute poverty last year, achieving the poverty reduction goal set by the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development a decade in advance.

The hard-won feat bears inspiration for countries worldwide also searching for ways to promote inclusive growth.

Poverty seems to be a chronic lesser evil, but actually serves as the root cause of many stark challenges of the contemporary world. Development deficits have expanded both within and across borders. Even in some affluent countries, a growing number of people have been marginalised in economic development, leading to unprecedented divisions in societies that have fermented popularism and political upheaval.

The fact China is still the largest developing country has been overshadowed by its economic miracle. Despite media hype about the China menace, a destitute China with starving population could become a more serious problem to the world.

Nearly 100million impoverished rural residents have escaped destitution during the past eight years. China’s poverty standard is set based on multiple factors, which include not only the per capita income index but also basic public services like compulsory education, safe housing as well as basic medical care.

The standard is actually higher than the poverty line set by the World Bank.

The poverty reduction accomplishment is an outcome of a continuous drive that combines proper planning, a clear goal and long-term, sustainable solutions. UN Secretary-general Antonio Guterres said China’s poverty reduction experiences ‘‘can provide valuable lessons to other developing countries’’.

Both the central and local authorities in China have carried out an array of customised plans and targeted measures for different localities so that they could capitalise on their comparative strength. Some mountainous villages have developed into popular tourism destinations.

Investment in infrastructure and new technology is indispensable. Now 98% of China’s poorest villages have broadband access. Network infrastructure connected farmers to broad markets through e-commerce platforms, and enable manufacturing and service industries to develop in rural areas.

Measures like launching workshops and recruitment campaigns have been taken to accelerate reintegration of marginalised labour forces into the job market and help them to stand on their feet again.

China’s strenuous poverty eradication efforts are aimed, in essence, at ironing out social inequality step by step so as to ensure inclusive growth. Strategies to revitalise the old industrial zones in China’s ‘‘Rust Belt’’ of northeastern provinces have long been implemented. Resources have been mobilised to improve a range of social services so as to narrow the wealth gap among regions, as well as to ensure that the disadvantaged can also get a share of growth dividends.

China has received support and assistance from the world in poverty alleviation, which is much appreciated.

New Zealand agricultural experts have aided China’s poverty reduction projects through on-site instruction, and friends from all circles in South Island have also assisted in various ways. In return, China is contributing to the global fight against poverty, helping developing countries relieve debt pressures as well as taking initiatives in tackling climate change and environment problems to promote global sustainable development.

Terminating privation is possible as long as real and effective actions are taken. The international community should work together to boost common development for humanity and push forward economic globalisation in a more open, inclusive, equitable and balanced way. Sharing of best practices and enhanced collaboration among nations should continue to be encouraged.

With determination and unity, the anti-poverty achievements in China can also be repeated in other parts of the planet.