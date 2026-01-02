The simple dots which simply mean an enormous amount to many

A Perkins Braille machine. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Braille sits quietly in our public spaces. It appears on lift buttons, toilet doors and handrails. Most people with functional sight pass it by every day without a second thought.

But I see something different. I see Braille as a form of literacy that strengthens independence, deepens connection and reminds all of us that information should be available to everyone.

For many people, Braille is still viewed as a niche code used only by those who are blind. That idea limits its power.

Braille enables access and inclusion through touch, and touch is a sense that belongs to all of us.

At Blind Low Vision NZ, we recognise Braille as part of everyday communication, rather than a specialist tool for a few, and we open a wider conversation about how we read and how we include everyone.

On January 4, World Braille Day, I invite you to join this conversation about Braille.

Sighted people often ask why Braille matters in an age of audio technology. The answer is simple.

Literacy is not one thing. It is a set of tools that allow each person to engage with information in a way that works best for them.

A blind woman reads the Koran, Islam’s holy book, written in Braille. PHOTO: AP

Audio is essential, and digital tools offer great freedom, but they do not replace the value of reading through touch.

Braille supports spelling, grammar and private reading. It gives people who are blind full control over their own information. That level of autonomy is powerful.

For sighted people, Braille can also offer something valuable. Some people enjoy learning a few Braille letters as a puzzle or a way to slow down and engage their hands and minds at the same time.

Teachers tell us that Braille sparks curiosity in children, who see it as a secret code and then quickly discover that it is simply another form of reading.

When families and staff in public settings can recognise some Braille, they are better equipped to support people who rely on it. Awareness leads to confidence, and confidence leads to inclusion.

It is important to acknowledge why some blind people do not learn Braille. Many people lose sight later in life and feel overwhelmed by the number of skills they need to relearn. Others have limited access to trained teachers, or they do not receive early encouragement to explore tactile literacy.

Some rely heavily on audio, and without regular exposure to Braille in public spaces or on everyday products, they do not get the chance to practise.

These barriers are structural, not personal. When we place Braille in the community, we show people that learning it will give them choices.

I meet many people who feel surprised when they realise how little Braille appears in public life.

A menu without Braille tells someone that their presence was not considered. A product without tactile labelling sends the same message.

Yet when Braille is present, it signals respect. It says: "You are part of this space, and your way of reading is welcome here."

This matters for everyone, because an inclusive environment is a shared achievement. It benefits the whole community.

I encourage sighted readers to treat Braille as something you can experience, learn and enjoy. Start with a few letters on a lift panel. Look for Braille when you are out and notice where it is missing.

Support businesses that label products clearly. Ask for accessible menus.

Small actions build a culture where inclusion is expected rather than requested.

Braille is not a relic of the past. It is a living form of literacy that continues to evolve. It reflects our belief that every person deserves access to information in a way that works for them.

When we value Braille, we value independence, dignity and the right to be informed and included.

As a society, we grow stronger when we build environments that welcome everyone.

Braille helps us do exactly that.

■ Blind Low Vision NZ CE Andrea Midgen