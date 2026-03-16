The ever dangerous myth of the just war

Birds take fright as a bomb explodes in Tehran. PHOTO: REUTERS

Whenever war erupts, the language of moral justification is never far behind.

Governments insist that force has been used reluctantly. Military leaders assure us that targets are chosen carefully. Civilian deaths are described as tragic but unavoidable ‘‘collateral damage.’’

Even the names given to military campaigns reveal this dynamic. Modern operations are often described in grand or mythic terms: ‘‘Desert Storm,’’ ‘‘Rolling Thunder,’’ ‘‘Enduring Freedom,’’ ‘‘Epic Fury.’’

Such language frames war as epic drama rather than human catastrophe. It evokes images of unstoppable natural forces or heroic struggle.

The effect is subtle but powerful. When warfare is wrapped in the language of destiny, power and liberation, the suffering it inflicts becomes easier to overlook.

For centuries, one of the most influential ways of giving moral legitimacy to warfare has been the Christian tradition known as just war theory. Originating in the writings of thinkers such as Augustine and Thomas Aquinas, the theory attempted to place ethical limits on war.

It asked whether a war had a just cause, whether it was declared by legitimate authority, whether it was fought with right intention, and whether the harm inflicted was proportional to the good sought. It also insisted that non-combatants should be protected.

At first glance, these criteria appear humane and responsible. In fact, they were often framed as attempts to restrain violence in a brutal age.

Yet the history of war suggests that the theory has functioned less as a restraint and more as a justification.

Almost every war in modern history has been presented as a just war by at least one of the parties involved.

Each side claims legitimate authority. Each insists its cause is defensive or necessary. Each believes its intentions are honourable. Even when civilian casualties are high, the language of proportionality is invoked to argue that the overall good outweighs the harm.

In practice, the criteria are so elastic that they can be stretched to fit almost any conflict. What begins as an ethical framework quickly becomes a moral vocabulary that allows leaders to reassure themselves and their citizens that what they are doing remains righteous.

More troubling still is the way the theory can disguise the realities of modern warfare. The concept of collateral damage illustrates this clearly.

The phrase sounds clinical, almost technical. It distances us from the human truth it describes: families killed in their homes, children buried under rubble, communities permanently scarred. By placing such suffering within a framework of moral calculation, we risk normalising it.

The deeper problem is the assumption that war can ever truly be just.

War inevitably unleashes forces that exceed moral control. Once violence begins, fear, anger, and the desire for revenge quickly distort the intentions with which it started.

War begets war. Military necessity expands. Rules loosen. Targets multiply. Even disciplined armies struggle to contain the chaos they unleash.

History repeatedly demonstrates this dynamic. Wars that begin with limited objectives escalate. Civilian infrastructure becomes a strategic target. Entire populations are drawn into the conflict. The moral boundaries that once seemed clear become blurred or ignored.

In the 21st century, these dangers are magnified. Precision weapons may reduce some forms of destruction, but modern warfare still devastates cities and societies. Drones, cyber-attacks, and long-range missiles extend the reach of conflict far beyond traditional battlefields.

Meanwhile, the speed of modern media ensures that narratives of justification spread instantly across the globe.

Against this backdrop, the language of just war can function less as a moral safeguard and more as a comforting illusion. It reassures us that violence remains under ethical control when it rarely is.

None of this means that nation states do not have the right to defend their citizens. The geopolitical realities of power, threat, and security cannot be ignored.

But acknowledging this reality is different from claiming moral purity in the midst of war.

Perhaps the most honest starting point is to recognise that war is always, at best, a tragedy, at worst, a catastrophic failure of human community. It should never be framed as morally clean.

For faith communities, this recognition invites a deeper self-examination. In the Christian imagination, the church’s calling is not simply to provide ethical frameworks that make war appear respectable.

It is to bear witness to a different vision of human life, one grounded in reconciliation, restraint, and the recognition of every person’s dignity, including one’s enemy.

That witness does not eliminate the difficult decisions faced by political leaders, but it does challenge the seductive myth that war can ever be comfortably justified.

When bombs fall and civilians die, the question is not how convincingly we can argue that the violence was just.

The more important question is whether we have become too comfortable believing that it could be.