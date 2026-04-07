Where are the leaders, where are the peacemakers?

A leader: John F Kennedy. PHOTO: ODT FILES

On June 16 1963 United States President John F. Kennedy gave the commemoration address at America University in Washington entitled ‘‘Peace Speech’’.

It was a significant and extremely thoughtful presentation, outlining his world vision and hopes for all nations and peoples irrespective of ideology and differences.

He emphasised the need for co-operation and collaboration where possible, over confrontation.

A small excerpt reads as follows: ‘‘if we cannot end now our differences at least we can hope to make the world safe for diversity. For in the final analysis, our most basic common link is that we all inhabit this small planet. We all cherish our children’s future. And we all are mortal.’’

Sadly, a few months later Kennedy was assassinated.

Early in his presidency he played a pivotal role in defusing what is referred to as the Cuban Missile Crisis by seeking a diplomatic rather than a military solution, despite pressure to embark on that course.

Following careful negotiations with Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev and ambassador Andrei Gromyko, the situation was resolved to the satisfaction of both parties thus avoiding the possibility of a nuclear confrontation.

It should be noted that the president’s brother, Robert Kennedy, also played an important role in this process.

In contrast to this careful and measured approach, the Middle East is now erupting in flames due to the unlawful and unprovoked attack on the Republic of Iran by the US and Israel.

This made more egregious, given the parties were still in the midst of negotiations.

Not only does this contravene international law, but it was done without any vote by the US Congress.

US President Donald Trump and his administration have advanced a number of dubious reasons for their actions but tellingly Joe Kent, the former director of the United States Counter Terrorism Centre (who recently resigned from his position), stated: ‘‘Iran did not pose an imminent threat to the United States’’.

This was a clear rejection of the narrative coming out of the White House.

Unfortunately, this is just another highly questionable incursion by the US into the Middle East following on from the failed campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan.

All these have produced is immense destruction, huge numbers of deaths and injuries, massive social dislocation and in general, greater levels of impoverishment.

It is difficult to see any positive outcomes or benefits having resulted.

The US taxpayer has been lumbered with trillions of dollars more debt.

John F. Kennedy shone a light on what should represent real leadership, with war being an absolute last resort when there are simply no other options.

The Middle East is beginning to look like something out of Apocalypse Now, all because of the unchecked and unjustified actions of the US and Israel.

The ultimate outcome and consequences are unknown.

Once again, as in Gaza, civilian deaths will be considerable.

On March 12 a missile, believed to be American, struck a school in Tehran killing 170, most of them schoolgirls.

Israeli attacks on oil deposit hubs in Tehran have produced toxic black rain.

Over three million Iranians have already been displaced.

The level of misery and suffering will be incalculable. The gulf states, with their American bases, are also impacted by this.

So too Israel, which faces significant Iranian missile attacks.

We are all affected by increasing oil prices and undoubtedly there will be significant economic consequences.

It needs to be asked even more than ever: where are the real leaders of the world? And where are the peacemakers?