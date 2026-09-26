A Central Otago punter has woken up $200,000 richer after claiming a share of Saturday night’s Lotto First Division jackpot.

Five players split the $1 million prize.

The Central Otago winner bought their ticket via MyLotto.

Three of the other winning tickets were sold at the following stores: Challenge Mt Albert (Auckland), Paper Plus Morrinsville and New World Stanmore (Christchurch), while the fourth was sold to someone from Rodney via MyLotto.

Seven players also struck it lucky in Lotto Second Division, taking home $39,215 each.

There were no winners in Lotto Powerball, so the jackpot increases from $10m to $12m next Wednesday.

Strike Four also wasn’t won, so next week’s jackpot goes up from $400,000 to $700,000.

— Allied Media