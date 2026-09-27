Oamaru police are appealing for information or dash cam footage after a motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash.

Emergency services were alerted to the collision involving the motorbike and a car just before 2pm on Sunday in Wansbeck St (State Highway 1), at the intersection with Awamoa Rd.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

The road was closed for a time but reopened by 7.30pm.

Police said they would like to speak with anyone who saw the crash or observed the manner of driving by the car and riding of the motorcyclist before the crash.

They would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam, CCTV, or phone footage in the Wansbeck St area between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Sunday.

People can contact police at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105, using the reference number 260927/1377.

- Allied Media